Russia's Newest Defense Against Drones Are Bullets That Split Apart Once Fired
While drone warfare has been around for a long time, the widespread application of single-use combat drones has increased exponentially since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian War. Countless drones have flown across borders to destroy key targets on both sides, and if there's one thing that's true of all of them, it's that they're difficult to defend against. This is due to several factors, but mostly, it's the sheer volume of vehicles dedicated to a single target. Long gone are the days when a single interceptor missile can defend a strategic site from destruction.
Both Russia and Ukraine have increased drone defenses to counter ongoing strikes, and now Russia has developed specialized bullets to use in the war. These are called Mnogotochie cartridges, which can be fired from rifled automatic weapons, creating a potential problem for any would-be drone attackers. Unlike typical bullets, Mnogotochie cartridges split apart when fired, offering a wider spread without resorting to something like short-range buckshot from a shotgun.
The benefit of these new cartridges is their ability to be fired from any service rifle, so long as they shoot 5.45x39mm and 7.62x39mm cartridges. Once fired, the bullet splits into three parts right out of the barrel, delivering a higher-density assault on an airborne target. Essentially, instead of firing a single bullet at a drone, one round effectively becomes three, and anyone who's ever gone waterfowl hunting knows the benefit of such a spread.
Russia's Mnogotochie cartridges are high-tech versions of old technology
Firing multiple projectiles in a single shot is nothing new, as the technology has been around in various forms for centuries. Cannons fired canister and grapeshot, while shotguns are well-known for spreading pellets at targets. Splitting rifle ammunition straight out of the barrel is a new take on that old idea, and it could prove effective in Russia's defense against the many high-tech tools used in the Ukraine War.
Russia's High Precision Systems holding company is manufacturing the new rounds for use on the front lines. The bullets themselves are made up of three stacked projectiles that come apart once the round exits the barrel. It's a pretty straightforward, if inventive, design. They have an effective range of up to 300 meters (984 feet), which is fairly standard for the size of bullets that are being made.
The efficacy of such a round is open to debate, and it's unclear what, if any, successes Russia has had in using them. The biggest roadblock is actually hitting a fast-moving target like a drone — which can travel at speeds of up to 87 mph and cover close to 510 feet in only four seconds — which isn't easy for any marksman. While the split shot of a Mnogotochie cartridge offers a greater opportunity to strike a moving target at range and speed, it's still up to the individual shooter to acquire and successfully hit the target drone.