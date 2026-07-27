Russia's Newest Defense Against Drones Are Bullets That Split Apart Once Fired

While drone warfare has been around for a long time, the widespread application of single-use combat drones has increased exponentially since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian War. Countless drones have flown across borders to destroy key targets on both sides, and if there's one thing that's true of all of them, it's that they're difficult to defend against. This is due to several factors, but mostly, it's the sheer volume of vehicles dedicated to a single target. Long gone are the days when a single interceptor missile can defend a strategic site from destruction.

Both Russia and Ukraine have increased drone defenses to counter ongoing strikes, and now Russia has developed specialized bullets to use in the war. These are called Mnogotochie cartridges, which can be fired from rifled automatic weapons, creating a potential problem for any would-be drone attackers. Unlike typical bullets, Mnogotochie cartridges split apart when fired, offering a wider spread without resorting to something like short-range buckshot from a shotgun.

The benefit of these new cartridges is their ability to be fired from any service rifle, so long as they shoot 5.45x39mm and 7.62x39mm cartridges. Once fired, the bullet splits into three parts right out of the barrel, delivering a higher-density assault on an airborne target. Essentially, instead of firing a single bullet at a drone, one round effectively becomes three, and anyone who's ever gone waterfowl hunting knows the benefit of such a spread.