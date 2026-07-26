Why GM Is Bringing Back The 5.7L Small Block V8 Engine

Not that long ago, it seemed like the iconic American V8 engine would become an endangered species in the face of tightening emissions regulations and an industry-wide shift away from large-displacement engines toward smaller, turbocharged motors. It seems, however, that those declarations and predictions of the V8's death were a little premature.

Not only have American companies stuck with V8 engines in both their pickup trucks and performance cars, but brands like Ram have reintroduced their V8s after initially dropping them for smaller turbo engines. Then there's General Motors, which has taken the V8 revival even further, announcing a new line of larger, more powerful V8 engines that will power the 2027 Corvette, upcoming Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks, and other future models.

One of these new V8s will displace 5.7 liters, which roughly equates to 350 cubic inches — an iconic number in the history of the GM small-block V8. For decades, the classic 350 small block was one of the company's most ubiquitous engines, but GM isn't just bringing back the 5.7 for nostalgia's sake. This next-gen 5.7 V8 will be the new base V8 for the 2027 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, replacing the 5.3-liter engine that's served as GM's volume truck and SUV V8 for many years.