Chevy Is Finally Back To Offering A Full Range Of V8 Engines

For a while there, it seemed like V8 engines were going extinct. The Biden Administration was pushing for electric cars and automakers were pivoting to EVs to keep up with the rest of the world. Recently, with the end of the EV tax credit, the United States seems to have lost interest in fully EV lineups. Chevrolet is taking this as an invitation to reveal a line of small-block V8s: the 5.7L, 6.6L, and LS6 6.7L. The 5.7L is 350 cubic inches, the 6.6L is 400, and the 6.7L is 409 — not as large as the V8s from the glory days of horsepower, but Chevrolet still sees the engines as a callback to the muscle car era.

The car community had been whispering about the possibility of new V8s for a while, but Chevrolet confirmed the LS6 6.7L in March 2026 as the engine for the 2027 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport. With 535 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque, it's now the most powerful base engine for a Corvette. "There is no replacement for displacement! Our next-generation LS6 V8 engine combines large displacement, modern technology, and proven small block V8 heritage to deliver a bold new chapter in performance," Assistant Chief Engineer Mike Kociba said. The "LS6" name is inspired by engines used in Corvette models past.