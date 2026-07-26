What Is An HDMI Coupler Used For?
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Since its introduction in 2002, the ubiquitous HDMI cable has become the default way to connect TVs, consoles, and media players. In fact, market analysis suggests that the cable is present in 120 million US homes, with around 85% of these owning at least two HDMI devices. This is why, if you look at the drawer full of tangled cables and old electronics present in many American homes, there's a very high chance that at least some of these are going to be HDMI cables.
This is a good thing when that shiny new games console arrives without an accompanying HDMI cable. However, what happens if that cable comes up short, literally? This is where an HDMI coupler — or joiner, as it's sometimes referred to — comes into play. This is a female-to-female adapter that joins two or more HDMI cables together, making it a useful HDMI gadget that can help organize your setup.
Of course, you could just buy a longer cable. But with a single 8K HDMI coupler costing less than the price of a decent cable, this can be a more cost-effective way of extending the reach of your HDMI cable run. The savings are more pronounced if you're looking at extending more than one cable. For instance, a pack of six 8k, 60Hz HDMI couplers was $9.99 on Amazon at the time of writing, or about $1.67 per unit.
Let's have a closer look at HDMI couplers and what they can and cannot do.
What you should know about HDMI couplers
HDMI couplers are passive devices. This means that they don't boost or amplify a signal that passes through them; they're just a conduit that allows the digital signal to carry on its merry way. This means a couple of things. Firstly, any joined cables should be within the recommended maximum distance for HDMI cables of about 50 feet for most domestic setups. This should be the absolute maximum for any cable run. However, the longer the cable run is, the more susceptible it becomes to signal attenuation. This should always be taken into account.
Another factor to consider is how many cables you can comfortably join. While it's certainly possible to join more than two cables, it isn't always a great option. Regardless of the quality of these devices, the fewer potential points that could cause signal degradation, the better. Even if the signal quality loss is slight, it's best to limit the occasions it can happen.
However, that being said, in the right circumstances, these are a cost-effective and simple way to extend HDMI runs over shorter distances. If longer cable runs are required, then it's time to head away from passive devices and get active. A device like the Cable Matters Active HDMI repeater is also a female-to-female adapter, but because it's active, it can extend HDMI cable runs to 100 feet for 4K video and up to 135 feet for 1080p.
Other useful HDMI adapters and splitters can also help you get the most from your HDMI devices and their setup.