What Is An HDMI Coupler Used For?

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Since its introduction in 2002, the ubiquitous HDMI cable has become the default way to connect TVs, consoles, and media players. In fact, market analysis suggests that the cable is present in 120 million US homes, with around 85% of these owning at least two HDMI devices. This is why, if you look at the drawer full of tangled cables and old electronics present in many American homes, there's a very high chance that at least some of these are going to be HDMI cables.

This is a good thing when that shiny new games console arrives without an accompanying HDMI cable. However, what happens if that cable comes up short, literally? This is where an HDMI coupler — or joiner, as it's sometimes referred to — comes into play. This is a female-to-female adapter that joins two or more HDMI cables together, making it a useful HDMI gadget that can help organize your setup.

Of course, you could just buy a longer cable. But with a single 8K HDMI coupler costing less than the price of a decent cable, this can be a more cost-effective way of extending the reach of your HDMI cable run. The savings are more pronounced if you're looking at extending more than one cable. For instance, a pack of six 8k, 60Hz HDMI couplers was $9.99 on Amazon at the time of writing, or about $1.67 per unit.

Let's have a closer look at HDMI couplers and what they can and cannot do.