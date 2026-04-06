5 HDMI Gadgets To Help Organize Your Setup

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With so many entertainment options, the possibilities are endless for people who want a mix of streaming, console gaming, and even old school films on disc right from the comfort of their home. However, there are only so many ports on a TV, projector, or monitor. If you're not careful, your setup can quickly get out of control, especially when you consider all the other cables and dongles that might be connected to your display. Aside from it being a hassle to plug and unplug things constantly, it can also lead to problems if you pull too hard or accidentally trip on cables and end up damaging your things in the process.

Thankfully, there are plenty of gadgets you can add to your set-up that can make dealing with HDMI ports and wires less annoying. For example, you can invest in tools to help you get a few extra ports, better fitting attachments, a way to snake them through walls, and even ditch the cables entirely. To help upgrade your HDMI setup in your home or office, we've rounded up some popular and highly rated gadgets that can do these things and more.