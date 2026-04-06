5 HDMI Gadgets To Help Organize Your Setup
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With so many entertainment options, the possibilities are endless for people who want a mix of streaming, console gaming, and even old school films on disc right from the comfort of their home. However, there are only so many ports on a TV, projector, or monitor. If you're not careful, your setup can quickly get out of control, especially when you consider all the other cables and dongles that might be connected to your display. Aside from it being a hassle to plug and unplug things constantly, it can also lead to problems if you pull too hard or accidentally trip on cables and end up damaging your things in the process.
Thankfully, there are plenty of gadgets you can add to your set-up that can make dealing with HDMI ports and wires less annoying. For example, you can invest in tools to help you get a few extra ports, better fitting attachments, a way to snake them through walls, and even ditch the cables entirely. To help upgrade your HDMI setup in your home or office, we've rounded up some popular and highly rated gadgets that can do these things and more.
Anker HDMI Switch
When it comes to fully enjoying what your single display can do, an HDMI Switch can let you hook up multiple inputs into your TV, monitor, or even projector. And if you're a serious gamer juggling multiple consoles, the Anker HDMI Switch with 4 inputs and 1 output might be what your gaming room needs. Aside from your streaming sticks and TV boxes, it's compatible with computers, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch consoles. To switch between them, you can press the button on the unit or use the included remote. And if you ever get tired of your usual display, you can even hook it up to your VR headset as well. Weighing 2.9 oz, it also has a pretty sleek appearance.
Retailing for $42.99, the Anker HDMI Switch has a lot of fans with over a thousand Amazon users rating it about 4.5 stars on average. As of March 2026, around 89% of reviewers rated it at least 4 stars with many people saying it didn't have issues with latency and maintained picture quality pretty well. Although, there were some peppered complaints about not coming with an HDMI cable or wall plug, an understandable criticism considering its price point. But take note, it isn't compatible with ARC and eARC cables, so some customers were shocked it didn't work with their soundbar. Not to mention, the 4% of unhappy customers who rated it a single star mentioned a lack of set up instructions and strange high-pitched noise coming from the device.
FERRISA HDMI Matrix Switch
When you're planning live events or hosting a viewing party for an upcoming sports match, you might want to display the same content across multiple displays, like projectors, television screens, or monitors. To show the same input across multiple different screens, you're going to want an HDMI Matrix Switch. These days, you can get HDMI Matrix options that support different resolutions, as well as offer multiple input and output ports, like the FERRISA HDMI Matrix Switch.
Depending on the resolution and number of ports, prices for the FERRISA HDMI Matrix range between $39.99 to $149.99. For its cheapest under $40 offer, you can expect 4K/30Hz video with 4 inputs and 2 outputs. On the other hand, for its most expensive $149.99 model, you can hook up to 4 inputs to 2 outputs at 8K/60Hz. But take note, if you need up to 4 outputs, you can only get this with the 4K at 30Hz model that retails for $89.99, which strikes somewhere in the middle in terms of price. All models do come with a remote.
Collectively, FERRISA's HDMI Matrix variants have garnered an average rating of 4.2 stars from more than 1,500 Amazon customers. In general, most people seem quite satisfied with it, wherein 80% of users rating it at least 4 stars. That said, 9% of users did rate it a single star with users citing issues with compatibility for the Fire TV Stick and some issues with durability.
Anytrox Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver
While you can find some pretty long HDMI cables out there, it can be annoying to snake it across the room. If you want to avoid accidentally pulling on a cable, one neat way to get rid of the cables is through a wireless transmitter, such as the Anytrox Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver. Priced at $59.99, this wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver is available in white and black. Unlike a wired connection, it is important to manage your expectations when it comes to display quality, since this is only capable of transmitting up to 1080P Full HD. However, it can be more than enough for older television models, if you're using an Amazon Fire TV Stick HD, or if you're just sharing a keynote slide. It also doesn't need you to download an app or connect to Wi-Fi / Bluetooth for it to work.
On Amazon, the Anytrox Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver is a highly rated gadget that has been rated 4.4 stars on average by over 1,100 customers. Among the 84% of satisfied users who rated it at least 4 stars, many have said that it worked perfectly for professional and personal use. Some common praises include its slim form factor, how it is easy to set up, and how it has both micro and mini HDMI adapters. Although, there were about 9% of people who said it wasn't worth more than a single star citing issues with pairing and delays.
OREI 4K HDMI / USB-C Extender
If you're looking for a more elegant HDMI setup, an in-wall cable management kit might be more suited for your space. Similar to wireless transmitters, a wall extender gives you a reprieve from annoying cables on the floor, since you have the option to hide them. An Amazon Choice product, the OREI 4K HDMI / USB-C Extender lets you get up to 165 ft from your transmitter to display without losing 4K at 60Hz quality. Priced at $124.99, the OREI 4K HDMI / USB-C Extender is designed to slot a transmitter neatly into your wall. Afterward, it basically connects your input to an HDMI receiver via a CAT6 or CAT7 cable. From there, you'll be able to connect the receiver out to your display. Some key advantages are that you'll be able to maintain higher resolutions, switch to USB-C input, and the option to have both HDR and IR control.
As of March 2026, the OREI 4K HDMI / USB-C Extender has generated an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 750 Amazon customers. But take note, it shares this rating with its other HDMI extender models. With 86% of reviewers rating it 4 stars and above, one person noted how it was perfect for their home theater set up. Not to mention, several people praised how it only needs to be powered through one end. That said, some of the 8% of people did give it 1-star with one person saying they encountered installation issues.
Angled cables
One of the most important things to get the best picture quality out of your displays is investing in the right HDMI cable. But apart from getting one that meets all your needed specifications, you can also opt for a model that can fit your space better, like angled cables. For people who are working with tight set-ups, the UGREEN 4K 90 Degree HDMI Cable comes in two lengths: 3.3 ft ($8.99) and 6.6 ft ($9.99). So far, over 5,400 Amazon users have rated it 4.6 stars on average. Additionally, 91% of users rated it at least 4 stars and only 3% who rated it a single star.
Alternatively, if you're already happy with your existing HDMI cable, you can also just get something like the $5.99 Togconn 8K HDMI Flat 90 Degree and 270 Degree Adapters. Designed to slot in with your existing equipment, the 2-pack of left- and right-angled extenders can keep your cable from being bent in odd ways while still giving up to 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz. Although, if you add just another $2, you can get a 4-pack that includes a pair that's angled vertically in the middle instead for $7.99. All together, these adapters hold an average rating of 4.6 stars from 1,400+ people. Apart from being an Amazon Choice product, only 3% of users rated it a single star, while 93% gave it 4 stars and above.
Methodology
To be included in our list of recommended HDMI organization gadgets, we thought about all the ways it can be a pain to set up HDMI connections, such as the long cables, tight spaces, and a lack of ports. Next, we looked for products that could help address these issues, which more than 750 users have vouched for with Amazon reviews. Additionally, we made sure to only include gadgets that have a generally positive rating with more than 80% of reviewers rating it 4 stars or higher. When possible, we cited whether it was listed as top sellers in its category or Amazon's Choice products. Apart from this, it would have also had to maintain an average rating of at least 4 stars on average with only less than 10% of users rating it 1-star or less. We made sure to include options for devices across a wide range of budgets with prices starting at $5.99.