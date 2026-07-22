This Doctor's Daily Driver Is A 1,000 HP Street-Legal Batmobile

What comic book fan doesn't want to drive the Batmobile? Unfortunately for most people, Batman's iconic ride would be too expensive in real life. This means that cruising Gotham City at night remains the stuff of fantasy. But for one Texas doctor living out a childhood dream, that fantasy has become a reality thanks to his street-legal recreation of the Michael Keaton Batmobile made famous in the 1989 film "Batman."

Daily Driven Exotics Clips showcases this Batmobile in a YouTube video, revealing the car's details. This massive 22-foot-long machine is powered by a 1,000-horsepower engine and a huge turbocharger setup. The body of the car is fiberglass and features a custom-built suspension, brakes, and other mechanical components. This 19,000-pound comic book beast is so big it needs a three-camera system to help overcome its blind spots. But despite its immense size and raw power, this version of one of the best Batmobiles ever built is indeed designed for everyday driving.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, unique vehicles, like custom builds and reconstructed cars, must meet state requirements before they can be driven on public highways. This means complying with equipment standards such as lighting, safety features, and other components. Those regulations could help explain how a monster Batmobile can legally drive on public roads, since it features working headlights, turn signals, parking lights, seat belts, and other necessary equipment.