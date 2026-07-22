This Doctor's Daily Driver Is A 1,000 HP Street-Legal Batmobile
What comic book fan doesn't want to drive the Batmobile? Unfortunately for most people, Batman's iconic ride would be too expensive in real life. This means that cruising Gotham City at night remains the stuff of fantasy. But for one Texas doctor living out a childhood dream, that fantasy has become a reality thanks to his street-legal recreation of the Michael Keaton Batmobile made famous in the 1989 film "Batman."
Daily Driven Exotics Clips showcases this Batmobile in a YouTube video, revealing the car's details. This massive 22-foot-long machine is powered by a 1,000-horsepower engine and a huge turbocharger setup. The body of the car is fiberglass and features a custom-built suspension, brakes, and other mechanical components. This 19,000-pound comic book beast is so big it needs a three-camera system to help overcome its blind spots. But despite its immense size and raw power, this version of one of the best Batmobiles ever built is indeed designed for everyday driving.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, unique vehicles, like custom builds and reconstructed cars, must meet state requirements before they can be driven on public highways. This means complying with equipment standards such as lighting, safety features, and other components. Those regulations could help explain how a monster Batmobile can legally drive on public roads, since it features working headlights, turn signals, parking lights, seat belts, and other necessary equipment.
A look at some of the most iconic Batmobiles
Designed by Anton Furst and inspired by classic speed cars, as well as military and aircraft styling, the 1989 Batmobile was built on a modified 1974 Chevrolet Impala V8 chassis. It stretched to around 23 feet in length and was nearly 9 feet wide, with a lightweight Kevlar body, custom suspension, and massive 24-inch Mickey Thompson racing tires. It featured a lowered engine position, and while the exact horsepower figures for the car are difficult to verify, estimates place it in the 350-550 range.
But while the 89 Batmobile was sleek, the Tumbler from 2005's "Batman Begins" was a tank. Designed by Nathan Crowley, the Tumbler featured a 500-horsepower 350-cubic-inch Chevrolet V8 engine and could go from 0 to 60 mph in just over 5 seconds, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The Tumbler was far from a movie prop, as it was both maneuverable and tough, with one of the cars jumping 58 feet onto a freeway and then continuing to drive.
For many longtime fans of The Dark Knight, nothing beats the original Batmobile from the 1966 "Batman" TV show. This iconic ride was created by George Barris, who based the design on a 1955 Ford Lincoln Futura concept car. This Batmobile was powered by a 429 Ford racing engine with nitrous oxide thrust, and had a 129-inch wheelbase. It featured a steel body, weighed 5,500 pounds, and stretched 206 inches long.