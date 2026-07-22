Yes, Ace Hardware Sharpens Lawn Mower Blades – But There's A Catch

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Maintaining your lawn mower blades is one of the keys to ensuring a consistent cut every time you mow. But if you're tired of searching for smart ways to sharpen your mower blade, you could choose to have a professional do it instead. The good news is that you can take your blade to Ace Hardware for sharpening. The bad news is that not every location offers this service.

Since Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, services will differ by location. The pricing for blade sharpening can vary from one store to the next for the same reason. For example, the Great Lakes Ace Hardware location in Grand Rapids, Michigan, charges $10 for an off-mower blade sharpening and $20 for on-mower sharpening. This store will even sharpen the blades for old-fashioned reel (or cylinder) mowers for $50.

If you want to know more about the services your local Ace Hardware offers, your best bet is to check online. Your nearest store may have its own website; if it does, you can check it for a list of services and prices. You can, of course, call them to verify they offer the service and ask for prices while you're at it. Unsure whether there's an Ace Hardware near you? The company has a store locator on its website.