Yes, Ace Hardware Sharpens Lawn Mower Blades – But There's A Catch
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Maintaining your lawn mower blades is one of the keys to ensuring a consistent cut every time you mow. But if you're tired of searching for smart ways to sharpen your mower blade, you could choose to have a professional do it instead. The good news is that you can take your blade to Ace Hardware for sharpening. The bad news is that not every location offers this service.
Since Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, services will differ by location. The pricing for blade sharpening can vary from one store to the next for the same reason. For example, the Great Lakes Ace Hardware location in Grand Rapids, Michigan, charges $10 for an off-mower blade sharpening and $20 for on-mower sharpening. This store will even sharpen the blades for old-fashioned reel (or cylinder) mowers for $50.
If you want to know more about the services your local Ace Hardware offers, your best bet is to check online. Your nearest store may have its own website; if it does, you can check it for a list of services and prices. You can, of course, call them to verify they offer the service and ask for prices while you're at it. Unsure whether there's an Ace Hardware near you? The company has a store locator on its website.
Useful mower blade sharpening tips
Even if your local Ace Hardware doesn't sharpen mower blades, you can turn to a mower repair technician local to your area for the job. But if you prefer DIY, Lowe's and Home Depot typically sell tools for sharpening lawn mower blades. Prices usually range from $10 to $20.
Sharpening a push mower blade begins with removing the spark plug wire on a gas mower, or disconnecting the power source on an electric model. Turn the mower on its side to remove the blade, then secure it in a vise. Use a metal file, angle grinder, bench grinder, or drill-powered blade sharpener to sharpen both sides of the blade. After sharpening, check the blade to be sure it's balanced. Once you're done, reattach and tighten it into place, making sure it's facing the proper direction. The process for riding mowers is the same, though removing the blade may require additional steps.
While grass may not seem like it can dull blades, they can still lose their edge from nicks or dents that happen during everyday mowing, especially after hitting rocks or other debris. Keeping your lawn mower blade sharp is important because it helps the mower cut through grass more efficiently. When a blade gets dull, it can leave uneven cuts, slowing down your mowing and harming your lawn. Regular sharpening can help you maintain a more dependable cut.