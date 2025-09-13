These Home Depot Tools Can Sharpen Your Lawn Mower Blades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are two types of people in the world: those who thoroughly enjoy getting out and mowing their lawn every week, and those who hate everything about caring for grass and managing a lawn mower. Whichever side of that cosmic divide you reside on, those who regularly do the deed can surely agree that keeping your lawnmower blades sharp is a good way to ensure your grass is properly being cut. They'd likely also agree that it can be a royal pain to keep those blades sharp and ready for action.

Of course, if your mower is new, you won't have to worry about sharpening the blades for a while. And even with older mowers, you don't need to sharpen them very often, with lawn care pros recommending it be done about twice during peak mowing seasons, or after roughly 25 hours of use. Schedules aside, other signs that your lawnmower blades need sharpening include uneven cutting in your yard, or grass that's torn and frayed rather than smoothly cut. When sharpening time does come, The Home Depot has a few tools to help you get the job done.

At present, the home improvement retailer's online outlet offers four different products that can help keep the blades on your walk-behind or riding lawnmower sharp. That includes kits from Powercare and Arnold, as well as a blade grinding stone from Oregon and even a kit specifically for old school reel mowers.