What Is The Left Hand Rule For Electric Motors?

Electric motors are everywhere, from huge industrial machines to devices so small you can't see them without using a microscope. The technology used for these motors can vary based on the configuration and application, but they generally all rely on the same ideas of electromagnetism to create movement. To understand exactly how electrical current interacts with a magnetic field, it's important to know the Left Hand Rule.

The Left Hand Rule is a method used to predict the direction of movement produced when an electrical conductor carries current while placed within a magnetic field. To use it, position your left hand with your thumb pointed upward, index finger pointing forward, and your middle finger pointing to the right. The end result should be all right angles. Your index finger represents the direction of the magnetic field, moving from the north pole to the south pole. Your middle finger is pointing in the direction of the conventional flow of electrical current. Your thumb then shows the direction of the force acting on the conductor, which determines the direction of motion inside the motor.

The force represented in the Left Hand Rule is known as the Lorentz force, which creates the force that drives motion in an electric motor. The rule itself was developed by British physicist and engineer John Ambrose Fleming, who used it as a way to help his students understand how the direction of current and magnetic fields affects the forces involved in electrical systems.