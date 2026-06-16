The World's Smallest Electric Motor Has To Be Viewed With A Microscope

Some of the largest engines ever built get talked about a lot, but the other end of the spectrum doesn't always get the same attention. Yet the smallest working electric motors are arguably equally impressive. The world's smallest motor, for example, is so small that it requires the use of a special kind of microscope called the scanning tunneling microscope, which is capable of making out a single atom.

Developed by a team from Tufts University in September 2011, this single-molecule motor still holds the Guinness World Record for the smallest electric motor today. Unlike the electric motor in something like a Tesla, which spins using magnets and coils, this molecule behaves more like a biological system than a machine. The tiny motor is a molecule of butyl methyl sulphide, which is basically a sulphur atom in the middle with carbon and hydrogen arms hanging off either side. It was selected for the task because of an interesting little quirk: its lopsidedness. One of its "arms" carries four carbons while the other carries just one. This quirk helps the whole thing spin, with the sulfur atom working like a pivot.

Size-wise, the motor measures 1 nanometer across, which is one-billionth of a meter. It's so minuscule that even a strand of human hair runs roughly 60,000 times wider than that. For comparison, the previous record-holder for the smallest electric motor measured 200 nanometers across.