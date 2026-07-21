Do You Drive For Work? This IRS Change Could Get You More Gas Money Back

Even during those times when you don't have to worry about gas and oil change prices rising exponentially, driving is still a costly endeavor. It can get especially pricey if you drive for work, as being on the road more often (and for longer) invariably results in more gas station stops and trips to the mechanic. Fortunately, changes to Internal Revenue Service tax rules as of July 2026 could help you save a little bit more money during tax season, based on the amount you pay at the pump while driving your work vehicle.

On July 13, the IRS announced that it had increased the standard mileage rates for business vehicles. The optional mileage rate for business vehicles has increased by 3.5 cents to 76 cents per mile. It also increased medical and moving-related vehicle mileage to 23.5 cents per mile from 20.5 cents. The IRS explained that this shift is in response to fuel price hikes, and that the new rates will apply for fuel costs incurred between July 1 and the end of the year. Thus, the change will impact federal income tax filings next year.

It should be stated plainly that those who use a work vehicle, pay for gas themselves, and are reimbursed for mileage by their employer can't take advantage of this rate increase, nor can those who receive W-2s in general. Meanwhile, those who are considered self-employed or business owners — freelancers, gig workers, and the like — in the eyes of the law can benefit from this change, alongside a host of other deductions.