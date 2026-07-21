5 Deals That Can Score You Free Makita Tools In July 2026

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Makita is an excellent power tool brand that offers a combination of power, reliability, and cutting-edge brand-exclusive technology that keeps its products at the forefront of the tool market. Unfortunately, it's also one of the most expensive consumer-grade brands you're likely to find at most retailers, with its products often pricier than those from other premium brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee.

That's why so many Makita collectors are always on the lookout for a good deal. Discounts on Makita tools aren't uncommon, but some of the best deals are often packaged as "buy one, get one free" sales. This means that if you buy a qualifying Makita tool or product at full MSRP, the company will throw in a free tool with it.

These types of deals are constantly shifting, however, so you'll need to make sure that you're apprised of what is being offered right now. Many of you might be pleased to discover that there are many such deals available in July 2026. It is, however, worth noting that they are only available from participating dealers, so you might not be able to find them everywhere. What's more, some of them may only be available in-store and not online, so you'll have to do a bit of hunting.