5 Deals That Can Score You Free Makita Tools In July 2026
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Makita is an excellent power tool brand that offers a combination of power, reliability, and cutting-edge brand-exclusive technology that keeps its products at the forefront of the tool market. Unfortunately, it's also one of the most expensive consumer-grade brands you're likely to find at most retailers, with its products often pricier than those from other premium brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee.
That's why so many Makita collectors are always on the lookout for a good deal. Discounts on Makita tools aren't uncommon, but some of the best deals are often packaged as "buy one, get one free" sales. This means that if you buy a qualifying Makita tool or product at full MSRP, the company will throw in a free tool with it.
These types of deals are constantly shifting, however, so you'll need to make sure that you're apprised of what is being offered right now. Many of you might be pleased to discover that there are many such deals available in July 2026. It is, however, worth noting that they are only available from participating dealers, so you might not be able to find them everywhere. What's more, some of them may only be available in-store and not online, so you'll have to do a bit of hunting.
Two of Makita's cooler/warmers come with a chainsaw
Summer is in full swing, and it's the perfect time to take a look at Makita's Outdoor Adventure line. One of the more interesting Makita deals on offer right now will help you get some work done and keep cool at the same time. Those who purchase a DCW180Z 18V X2 LXT 12V/24V DC Auto and AC Cooler/Warmer or the ADCW180Z Outdoor Adventure model for $899.00 will also get a free ADCU10SM1 Outdoor Adventure 18V LXT 12-inch Top Handle Chainsaw Kit, which usually retails for $299.00, as part of the deal.
The coolers come in two colors, but have the same key specs. They both have a 20-liter capacity and offer four cooling (15, 30, 40, and 50 degrees Fahrenheit) and two warming modes (130 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit). Both will also draw power from Makita's 18V LXT batteries, a vehicle DC cord, or a standard AC cord (the latter two of which are included).
The chainsaw you get with either of these has a lightweight, compact design with top handle control. You probably won't be felling many oaks with this, but it's great for limbing trees with mid-sized branches. Makita claims that the saw's brushless motor delivers the same power as a 22cc gas engine, citing a chain speed up to 4,720 FPM and up to 150 cuts on a single charge. The chainsaw comes in a kit that includes an 18V LXT 4.0Ah Battery and a charger. Right now, the deal is available from Acme Tools.
Get a blower with the 18V LXT Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Couple Shaft Power Kit
Those who want to bolster their outdoor power tool loadout before fall will want to consider this deal. Makita's XUX02SM1X3 18V LXT Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Couple Shaft Power Kit isn't just a single power tool; instead, it's an all-in-one system with a single power head and multiple attachments that offer the functionality of different outdoor tools. Get this set, and you also get the XBU03Z 18V LXT Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Blower on the house.
The Couple Shaft Power Kit is valued at $349.00. The variable-speed power head, which has a lever-style lock system for rapid, toolless attachment changes, houses a brushless motor that's strong enough to run anything you hook up to it. The kit comes with a 13-inch string trimmer attachment, a blower Couple Shaft attachment, an 18V LXT Lithium Ion 4.0Ah battery, and a charger. One of the nice things about a kit like this is that you can buy other Makita Couple Shaft Attachments down the line without spending on an entirely new tool.
The blower that comes with the deal also has a brushless motor and can deliver 459 CFM at speeds up to 116 mph. It has a cruise-control lever, a variable-speed trigger, and a rubberized soft grip. It also features Makita's patented Extreme Protection Technology for dust and water resistance as well as Star Protection Computer Controls, which prevent overloading, over-discharging, and over-heating. This deal is listed on Home Depot and Acme Tools.
A string trimmer comes free with one of two self-propelled mower kits
Those in need of a mower might consider the XML08PT1 or XML09PT1 36V (18V x2) LXT Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower Kit. Pick up either one of these, and you can also get an XRU15Z 36V (18V x2) LXT Brushless String Trimmer valued at $369.00.
The key difference between the two mower kits is that the XML08PT1 has a steel deck and the XML09PT1 has an aluminum one. They otherwise have very similar designs and specs. They utilize a four-bay battery system, allowing them to run for up to 60 minutes and cut up to ⅔ of an acre on a single charge of the four included 18V LXT 5.0Ah batteries. They're both self-propelled, with a variable-speed lever that adjusts from 1.5 to 3 mph. They both have mulching, bagging, and side-discharge modes. They also have brushless motors that can cut at up to 2,800 rpm. In addition to the mower and four batteries, you also get a dual-port charger, a 21-inch blade, a mulching bag, a side discharge chute, and a grass catcher bag assembly.
The string trimmer has three speeds and runs at up to 3,500 RPM on low, 5,300 RPM on medium, and 6,500 RPM on high. It has Makita's Automatic Torque Drive Technology, which automatically shifts RPM to reduce power draw between cuts and extend battery life, as well as a bump and feed trimmer head. The bundle is currently available from Home Depot.
Buy an air compressor and a crown stapler, get a brad nailer
This bundle is a little different from the others in that it requires you to purchase two items to get the freebie. Those who buy both the MAC210Q Quiet Series 1 Horsepower Two Gallon Oil-Free Electric Air Compressor and the AT638A ¼-inch 18 Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler will also be able to get an AF506 2-inch 18 Gauge Brad Nailer, which would usually run you $119.00, at no additional charge.
As part of the Makita Quiet Series, this single-gallon compressor only generates 60 dB of noise under load. It has a roll-cage construction, a cord wrap, a lever handle, and comes with a universal coupler. It's a lightweight tank that might not be suited to major construction, but that's great for basic household work.
The ¼-inch narrow crown stapler has a few nice features as well. It has a bottom-loading magazine, two firing modes controlled via a switch, and a reversible belt hook. The stapler comes in a kit with a hard case, nailer oil, safety glasses, an air fitting, and a pair of no-mar tips. Finally, the 2-inch brad nailer that comes as a perk has toolless nose clearing and depth adjustment and comes as a kit with all the same amenities as the stapler. This deal is listed on Acme Tools.
The 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless 9-inch Power Cutter Kit comes with a 4 ½-inch to 5-inch angle grinder
Got something that needs cutting? Right now, Makita has a deal that offers a free GAG01Z 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless 4 ½-inch to 5-inch Angle Grinder – typically $254.00 – for free when you purchase a GEC03T 40V Max XGT Brushless Cordless 9-inch Power Cutter Kit.
The cutter promises 45% more power than previous generations while producing 55% less vibration. It runs at 6,600 rpm when not under load and has a 3 ½-inch cut depth, an integrated water delivery system, and a built-in LED. Safety features include Active Feedback-sensing Technology (AFT) that kills the motor if the wheel is suddenly forced to stop, an electric brake, an adjustable blade guard, and an integrated overload indicator. In addition to the tool, the kit includes two 40V Max XGT 5.0Ah batteries, a dual-port rapid charger, a diamond blade, and a cut-off wheel.
Then there's the angle grinder. Makita states that this 40V tool has power comparable to a 13-amp corded tool, with a no-load speed that reaches 8,500 rpm. It has the same AFT system and electric brake, and comes with a grinding wheel, guard, and side handle. This deal is currently available from Home Depot, Acme Tools, Fasteners Inc, and Tool Orbit.