Legendary WWII Submarine Crosses Lake Michigan For First Repairs In 50 Years
World War II featured many legendary submarines, which prowled the open ocean, crippling both military and civilian ships and cutting off supply lines. Even if you're not a history buff, you probably know a little about U-boats, the German submarines that terrorized the Allies around the world during the war. These subs have been immortalized in Hollywood blockbusters like "Das Boot" and "U-571." American World War II-era submarines have made less of an impact on our modern cultural imagination, but they helped to change the course of the war all the same.
Gato-class submarines were the first mass-produced U.S. subs of World War II. Today, six Gato-class subs are open to remind the public of the role they played, one of which is the USS Silversides, typically on display at the USS Silversides Submarine Museum in Muskegon, Michigan. If you'd like to tour this sub in 2026, however, you'll have to wait until fall. The vessel is now dry-docked for several months to undergo its first major repairs in 50 years. a milestone that required a 20-hour trip across Lake Michigan without any propellers.
USS Silversides, which still has operational diesel engines, was towed to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. It was last in dry dock more than half a century ago and requires an estimated $3.5 million in repairs and restoration to remain safely open to the public. Here's what visitors should know about the museum and the remarkable sub it honors.
Safeguarding USS Silversides' future
The USS Silversides Submarine Museum will remain open to visitors until the sub's anticipated return in mid-October 2026. The star of the show may be missing, but the museum plans to introduce new waterfront experiences for visitors. It also offers other exhibits and displays about the role of submarines like USS Silversides during World War II.
USS Silversides entered service on December 15, 1941, just days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The Gato-class submarines were second-generation subs, and the U.S. built more than 70 during the war. They couldn't dive as quickly as British and German subs, but they offered creature comforts few other soldiers saw during that time, including air conditioning and bunks for every sailor. USS Silversides served in the Pacific, attacking and sinking 23 Japanese ships and destroying more than 90,000 tons of cargo. It's considered one of the five most successful U.S. Navy subs of World War II, earning 12 battle stars.
While dry-docked, USS Silversides will undergo a comprehensive evaluation and structural inspection. Workers will also clean the hull and make necessary repairs to the steel, and apply protective coatings to help keep the submarine afloat for many years to come. A $750,000 grant from the Save America's Treasures Grant Program, administered by the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, will help with the $3.5 million bill. The museum is also raising funds to support the project. You can donate online, and your donation will directly support the dry dock work.