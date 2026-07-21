Legendary WWII Submarine Crosses Lake Michigan For First Repairs In 50 Years

World War II featured many legendary submarines, which prowled the open ocean, crippling both military and civilian ships and cutting off supply lines. Even if you're not a history buff, you probably know a little about U-boats, the German submarines that terrorized the Allies around the world during the war. These subs have been immortalized in Hollywood blockbusters like "Das Boot" and "U-571." American World War II-era submarines have made less of an impact on our modern cultural imagination, but they helped to change the course of the war all the same.

Gato-class submarines were the first mass-produced U.S. subs of World War II. Today, six Gato-class subs are open to remind the public of the role they played, one of which is the USS Silversides, typically on display at the USS Silversides Submarine Museum in Muskegon, Michigan. If you'd like to tour this sub in 2026, however, you'll have to wait until fall. The vessel is now dry-docked for several months to undergo its first major repairs in 50 years. a milestone that required a 20-hour trip across Lake Michigan without any propellers.

USS Silversides, which still has operational diesel engines, was towed to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. It was last in dry dock more than half a century ago and requires an estimated $3.5 million in repairs and restoration to remain safely open to the public. Here's what visitors should know about the museum and the remarkable sub it honors.