This Compact Gadget Keeps Your Refrigerator Running Even In A Power Outage

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As we become more reliant on tech in our everyday lives, we're correspondingly more vulnerable to services going down amid things like power outages. Should something like this occur, you'll want to make sure you have access to a generator, portable batteries, and other tools and gadgets that can be lifesavers. This may include backup power for your refrigerator to prevent food spoilage.

Jackery has a product that can help in this scenario called the FridgeGuard, which the brand declares to be the "World's Slimmest Smart Fridge Backup." Wrapped in a small 2.6-inch package, it runs on an 800W, 1024Wh LiFePO₄ battery designed to kick in extremely quickly when needed. Specifically, its power supply requires 10 milliseconds to take over once it detects the loss of the primary power supply.

Just as you'd back up important files on a PC, you might want to back up your refrigerator and its contents. To see whether a gadget like this might be a fit for your own smart setup, let's take a closer look at how it works and some devices it can be used to back up besides your refrigerator.

