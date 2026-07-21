16 Rare Heritage Honda Cars Are Briefly Available For Anyone To Buy

Honda was founded in Hamamatsu, Japan in 1948, but quickly established itself as a global company. By 1959, the American Honda Motor Co. Inc was established in Los Angeles, California — the first overseas subsidiary — and the Honda N600 became the first car sold in the United States in 1969. However, the United States wasn't where the expansion ended.

The 1976 Honda EB1 Civic was the first vehicle Honda assembled outside of Japan — and the first hatchback car it assembled in New Zealand. Its design was boundary pushing at the time for its fun, small look. Every EB1 was assembled at Petone, but Honda later started assembling the second-generation Civics at the Panmure and Nelson Bays plants.

Before Honda moved in, however, the Nelson Bays assembly plant location originally manufactured Jaguar, Triumph, and other British vehicles. These brands started to lose favor in New Zealand in the 1970s, which is when it switched to Honda. When Petone shut down completely in 1982 and sporty cars started gaining popularity, Honda ramped up production at Nelson Bays. Honda continued to assemble vehicles at Nelson Bays for 50 years, although it largely served as a location to store new cars and prepare them for sale in recent years.