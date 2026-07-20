Navy Investigating Viral Blue Angel Flyover That Sent Beach Chairs & Tents Flying

At an air show or on a holiday like the Fourth of July, a flyover of military aircraft is an exciting sight to behold. However, given the immense speed of such craft, these events have the potential to get scary in a hurry. Look no further than a recent Pensacola, Florida flyover by the United States Navy's iconic flying team, the Blue Angels. One of the jets within the famed squadron flew uncomfortably low over a crowd of spectators and roughed up the area beneath it. Thus, the buzz around the event has prompted investigation by those within the military branch.

As seen in videos like the one above posted by @JonAustenLinch on X, the Blue Angels took part in a Pensacola event called Breakfast with the Blues in preparation for a local air show. One of the craft got incredibly close to a group of onlookers on a beach, with the Boeing F/A's speed sending a towel and tent-throwing gust of wind across the crowd. Though no injuries were reported as a result of the flyover, the Blue Angels shared a safety review is underway regarding the event. Navy Secretary Hung Cao added in a post on X that no firings nor disciplinary action will be taken at this time.

Not long after this flyover took social media by storm, more perspectives from those on the ground and disconnected from the event came to light. Overall, the public seems rather split on the situation.