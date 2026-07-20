Navy Investigating Viral Blue Angel Flyover That Sent Beach Chairs & Tents Flying
At an air show or on a holiday like the Fourth of July, a flyover of military aircraft is an exciting sight to behold. However, given the immense speed of such craft, these events have the potential to get scary in a hurry. Look no further than a recent Pensacola, Florida flyover by the United States Navy's iconic flying team, the Blue Angels. One of the jets within the famed squadron flew uncomfortably low over a crowd of spectators and roughed up the area beneath it. Thus, the buzz around the event has prompted investigation by those within the military branch.
Is this what freedom feels like? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #America250 @VisitPensacola @BlueAngels pic.twitter.com/OiF7P5XWuw
— Jon-Austen Linch (@JonAustenLinch) July 15, 2026
As seen in videos like the one above posted by @JonAustenLinch on X, the Blue Angels took part in a Pensacola event called Breakfast with the Blues in preparation for a local air show. One of the craft got incredibly close to a group of onlookers on a beach, with the Boeing F/A's speed sending a towel and tent-throwing gust of wind across the crowd. Though no injuries were reported as a result of the flyover, the Blue Angels shared a safety review is underway regarding the event. Navy Secretary Hung Cao added in a post on X that no firings nor disciplinary action will be taken at this time.
Not long after this flyover took social media by storm, more perspectives from those on the ground and disconnected from the event came to light. Overall, the public seems rather split on the situation.
How the public has responded to this flyover
Outside of what the Blue Angels and other government officials have to say on the topic, the public seems rather split on this controversial flyover. On one hand, many feel it's not something the government should be proud of, given the safety risk it presented. X user @aakashgupta compared the flyover to a previous, similarly low example from 2011, which amounted to the Navy taking responsibility for the safety risks and Commander Dave Koss resigning over his actions. @BenMcCombe on X shared a video of Blue Angels lead pilot Captain Adam Bryan, praising him for his focus on pilot-civilian safety through thorough review of the situation.
Meanwhile, others were not only fine with how the situation went down, but were actively excited by the low flyover. As reported by Newsweek, observer Ashley Korn, who has attended air shows for around a decade, told media, "I literally thought we were going to be taken out by Blue Angels, but it was amazing." Another individual who was on the beach at the time, Samantha Mayne, told media that it was awe-inspiring to witness the incredible speed of the Blue Angels so close. In their eyes, it was worth the knocked-over tents and strong gust of wind.
Regardless of where you stand on the Blue Angel flyover situation, know that flyovers as a whole aren't on hold. According to an X post by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, flyovers will resume for the time being, seemingly solidifying further that consequences for the Blue Angels over the buzz-worthy low flyover aren't in the cards.