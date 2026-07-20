An Audi Legend Is Making A Restomod Comeback With 500+ HP Under The Hood

The Audi Sport Quattro is back — in spirit. A restomod of Audi's 1980s rally icon has reimagined the Sport Quattro with an improved design and engine. The HSR Manufaktur Type 859 has a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder DAZA engine that makes 500 to 600 horsepower — and it's fitted into the engine bay longitudinally. Its body, made of carbon fiber panels, has been shorted by 12.6 inches, but the wheelbase was stretched. It was also given a roll cage, for a final weight of around 2,645 pounds.

Unfortunately, the HSR Manufaktur Type 859 won't be widely available. Only 84 examples were made, inspired by the year Audi won the World Rally Championship with the Quattro A2. Getting one of those 84 models won't be easy — it's starting at $570,822. If you do have that money lying around, you still have to apply for this exclusive vehicle. "We hold formally signed Letters of Intent and direct inbound inquiries from collectors across several countries," HSR Told Top Gear. "We are seeing the highest volume of demand originating from the USA, Germany, and Switzerland, with additional global build allocations actively managed."