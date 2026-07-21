Why Did Ford Stop Using The Twin I-Beam Suspension For The F-150?
If you're a fan of the Ford F-Series pickup trucks, then you're likely familiar with their technology and design. For example, you may know about the automaker's legendary Twin I-Beam front suspension. But you might not know that Ford chose to move away from this design on the F-150, not because it was flawed, but because trucks evolved to more modern solutions.
The Twin I-Beam initially gave Ford a way to improve ride comfort while also maintaining the rugged performance that truck buyers were accustomed to. But as pickups began to shift from being used primarily as utility vehicles to everyday drivers, customer expectations began to change. Ford redesigned the F-150, focusing more on precise handling, improved steering, and better control over the truck's front end. Newer designs like dual A-arm suspension addressed those concerns, leading Ford to move the redesigned 1997 F-150 to a different front suspension design.
Even as the F-150 transitioned from the Twin I-Beam, the design remained one of Ford's most well-known truck innovations and continues on the F-250 and F-350 trucks to this day. In fact, the Twin I-Beam setup was exclusive to Ford when it was introduced in 1965 and became closely associated with their most popular pickups. Vehicle axles are more complicated than you might think and as other companies used different suspensions for their trucks, Ford's approach was more forward-thinking. It gave drivers a vehicle with independent front-wheel movement, while also maintaining durable performance.
The evolution of Ford truck suspension
As Ford was developing its innovative Twin I-Beam concept, the automaker introduced the Twin Traction Beam in 1980. This suspension was designed for four-wheel-drive trucks like the F-150 and Bronco, using the independent movement of Twin I-Beam while adding components for a driven front axle. Twin Traction helped reduce weight, improve ride quality, and lower the truck's overall height. This design helped Ford modernize its 4WD lineup at the time of its production.
In the years since the development of the Twin I-Beam, Ford's approach to truck suspension has continued to evolve. Instead of using a single design for every truck in the automaker's lineup, the F-150 now features different suspension setups depending on its intended purpose. For example, the standard F-150 has a Hotchkiss-style suspension, with a solid rear axle and leaf springs for both towing and payload. In contrast, the F-150 Raptor features a five-link rear suspension with coil springs, and the all-electric F-150 Lightning uses a fully independent rear suspension.
This design evolution extends beyond the F-Series as well, with the 2025 Expedition getting a redesigned suspension influenced by the F-150. The Expedition may be one of Ford's dinosaurs, but its new setup does include modified shocks, springs, and other components. These improvements function to match the Expedition's combination of passenger comfort, towing capability, and off-road performance. This gives drivers the handling and towing ability they expect from a Ford vehicle.