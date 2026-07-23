Chevrolet Tahoe Vs. GMC Yukon Depreciation: Which Loses More Value After 5 Years?
You may consider your car an investment, but in reality its an asset. That's because every vehicle immediately starts losing value as soon as you drive it off the lot. While it has a cash value, it continues to depreciate over time. If you finance your vehicle, hopefully your car will never be worth less than you owe the bank, but it will likely never be worth what you paid for it. Depreciation is the most expensive, yet most often overlooked, cost of vehicle ownership, and it should always be considered before you buy a new set of wheels.
The Chevrolet Tahoe and the GMC Yukon are cousins: Both SUVs are manufactured by General Motors and have similar features and engine options. The Yukon starts at $69,600, while you can get a base model Tahoe for $60,700. The top-tier models also offer vast price differences. The 2026 Tahoe High Country trim starts at $80,700, while buyers can expect to pay at least $103,900 for the Yukon Denali Ultimate edition. In 2025, JD Power named the Tahoe the best large SUV of the year.
While comparable in size, these SUVs are tailored for different buyers and lifestyles. It's up to the buyer to decide which is best for them, but if you're simply considering depreciation over a five-year period, there is a winner, though it's a close race. According to iSeeCars, the less-expensive Tahoe comes out on top, as it's worth 46.6% of its original purchase price after five years, while the Yukon is worth 46.1%.
Depreciation and other considerations
There's a lot more to buying a car than its value over time. Most of us look for a vehicle that will meet our needs for many years in terms of size, fuel efficiency, safety features, and more. We also have to consider price and total cost of ownership, which includes insurance and depreciation. You should also think about cargo capacity, towing capabilities, maintenance needs, and financing options. But if you've narrowed it down to either the Chevrolet Tahoe or the GMC Yukon, here's what you need to know.
The Yukon is a bit more high-end than the Tahoe and that's reflected in its price. Inside, buyers will find standard leather upholstery along with luxuries like standard heated seats in the second row and a heated steering wheel. You can also add luxury features like an 8-inch rear-seat touch screen for climate control. Despite some issues in the past, the Tahoe wins when it comes to reliability, just edging out the Yukon with a JD Power score of 83 compared to the GMC's 81. Comparing cargo space, the two are almost identical, with both offering more than 122 cubic feet of space with the passenger rows folded.
Both vehicles have an Android operating system and boast wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with long lists of standard tech and safety features. In the end, depreciation is very similar, so your choice may come down to wants, needs and, of course, budget.