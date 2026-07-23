Chevrolet Tahoe Vs. GMC Yukon Depreciation: Which Loses More Value After 5 Years?

You may consider your car an investment, but in reality its an asset. That's because every vehicle immediately starts losing value as soon as you drive it off the lot. While it has a cash value, it continues to depreciate over time. If you finance your vehicle, hopefully your car will never be worth less than you owe the bank, but it will likely never be worth what you paid for it. Depreciation is the most expensive, yet most often overlooked, cost of vehicle ownership, and it should always be considered before you buy a new set of wheels.

The Chevrolet Tahoe and the GMC Yukon are cousins: Both SUVs are manufactured by General Motors and have similar features and engine options. The Yukon starts at $69,600, while you can get a base model Tahoe for $60,700. The top-tier models also offer vast price differences. The 2026 Tahoe High Country trim starts at $80,700, while buyers can expect to pay at least $103,900 for the Yukon Denali Ultimate edition. In 2025, JD Power named the Tahoe the best large SUV of the year.

While comparable in size, these SUVs are tailored for different buyers and lifestyles. It's up to the buyer to decide which is best for them, but if you're simply considering depreciation over a five-year period, there is a winner, though it's a close race. According to iSeeCars, the less-expensive Tahoe comes out on top, as it's worth 46.6% of its original purchase price after five years, while the Yukon is worth 46.1%.