4 Mini Chainsaws On Amazon With Deep Discounts In July 2026
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Amazon sells a little bit of everything, and even though it's not known as a major tool marketplace, the retailer has its share of landscaping items available, including mini chainsaws. Even better, throughout July 2026, Amazon customers can take advantage of strong discounts on these tools, saving a nice chunk of change while upgrading their outdoor arsenal.
There are multiple reasons to consider a mini chainsaw. For one, they're significantly lighter and easier to maneuver than full-size units. Functionally, they're perfect for light pruning, trimming shrubs, and other smaller tasks that don't necessarily require a full-on chainsaw. Sure, mini chainsaws may not be among the most essential items for a home tool kit, but they can certainly make outdoor work much easier in the long run.
Mini chainsaws are generally much cheaper than regular ones, too, even when they're not on sale. This makes Amazon's July 2026 sales an even more appealing time to buy one. If you're in the market for a mini chainsaw, these are some of the best deals currently available from Amazon.
Craftsman V20 Mini Cordless Chainsaw kit
There are many great places to buy Craftsman tools online, and Amazon is one of them. The retailer has a host of products from the seasoned tool brand for sale, including a mini chainsaw model that's currently available at a solid discount. For a limited time, the Craftsman V20 Mini Cordless Chainsaw kit is on a 25% markdown, bringing the cost from $129.00 to $97.00. It's not the biggest sale in Amazon's mini chainsaw catalog, but it's a pretty good deal considering what you get.
The core of the set is the Craftsman V20 mini cordless chainsaw itself, which features a 6-inch bar that can cut branches up to 4 inches in diameter and an integrated tip guard to improve stability while cutting. It weighs 8 pounds and has an oil-free design. The kit includes a Craftsman V20 2.0 Ah battery that's advertised as providing 85 cuts per charge, as well as a charger for the battery. Amazon review-wise, most buyers are happy with what the kit offers, feeling it's a fine tool for smaller cutting jobs with ample power and battery life.
Saker mini chainsaw kit
Saker is far from a household name when it comes to lawn tools, but its products are certainly worth trying if they come in at the right price. If you're interested, look no further than the Saker Mini Chainsaw kit that's available through Amazon. This kit is currently discounted by 23%, dropping the price from $51.95 to $39.98. It may not come with all kinds of bells and whistles at either price point, but it at least provides the essentials to get the chainsaw up and running in no time.
Of the thousands of Amazon customers who've given this Saker kit a try, the vast majority find it a solid buy thanks to its overall quality, battery life, and price. The saw runs on an included 20-volt 1.5 Ah rechargeable battery and runs at 550 watts with a 4-inch bar on the front. It features a safety lock to prevent accidental activation and a hand guard to keep fingers and knuckles safe on the job. Alongside the battery, the kit includes a charger, tools such as a screwdriver and socket wrench to take the chainsaw apart as needed, and a bottle of chain oil to keep it in good shape.
DocSmart mini chainsaw kit
When it comes to buying power tools, it's always a good idea to get as much bang for your buck as possible. Fortunately, Amazon has its share of mini chainsaws that deliver on that front. For instance, the DocSmart Electric Mini Chainsaw kit is already an impressive package at its $69.99 retail price, but a 40% discount brings the total to $41.99. For that surprisingly low price, this model gives even the most popular mini chainsaws a run for their money, as buyers receive a bevy of add-ons alongside the 1,000-watt brushless mini chainsaw itself.
The first thing to note is that this chainsaw comes with 6- and 8-inch bars, plus a blade for each. There's also a screwdriver, a cleaning brush, and a blade sharpener for maintenance, plus a set of gloves and goggles to protect the user. Two 21-volt 2 Ah batteries and a charger are included as well. To top it all off, the kit comes with a carrying case to keep all of these elements safely stored and organized when not in use.
The only thing missing is oil, which this auto-oiling chainsaw requires. If you're worried that the kit is too good to be true, don't be; the tool has over 1,700 Amazon reviews, the majority of which are positive and praise the chainsaw's power and durability, plus the kit's overall value.
LCOIEDU mini chainsaw kit
Buying from an obscure brand isn't always a bad thing, particularly if the price is right. Another example of this is the LCOIEDU mini cordless chainsaw kit, which has received praise from numerous Amazon customers for its build quality, power, and overall value for the price. Normally, this set retails for $166.99 online, but for a limited time, it has been reduced by a staggering 70%. This brings the price down to a mere $39.99 — another case where the value is undeniable considering all that customers receive for such a low price.
This specific chainsaw model features an 880-watt motor, a 6-inch bar, and a 6-inch maximum cutting diameter, with two chains to get you started. Two 21-volt 6 Ah batteries, advertised as providing 80 minutes of continuous runtime per charge, along with a compatible charger, come included. The kit has a set of goggles and gloves, too, as well as a carrying case to keep everything protected, organized, and mobile. It should be noted that this is another mini chainsaw model that requires, and unfortunately doesn't come with, chain oil, which in this case should be applied to the chain before use.