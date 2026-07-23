Want A Non-Smart TV? These Are Your 5 Best Options

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It seems like nearly every tech manufacturer out there has been chasing the philosophy of smart integration for years. Everything from your TV to your toaster connects to the internet and has been imbued with some kind of computer-based functionality. With TVs, this is primarily used for running streaming applications, but there has been a growing subculture of people who prefer to use more basic appliances. Some might simply prefer that the only smart utility connected to their TV is a dedicated streaming box, reducing the overall amount of software bloat. Others might want to "unplug" completely and keep their entertainment system detached from the internet altogether, only utilizing devices like a DVD player.

Whatever your reasons might be, the unfortunate truth of the matter is that there simply aren't many non-smart TV's being made anymore. Models like the once-popular Insignia N10 Series or the Scepter U515CV-U have been completely phased out. However, just because the market for TVs without smart capabilities has shrunk, doesn't mean it's gone away entirely. There are a few decent options out there if you know where to look.

Some standard non-smart TVs are still bing made for mass consumption. Some are designed to function as business displays and have no need for smart software. Others might come stock with smart capabilities, but have an option for deactivating them during setup. A few are even made by top TV brands.