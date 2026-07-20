What Is The 1500-Hour Rule For Pilots?

Before starting out on a journey to learn how to fly an airplane, budding pilots will need to know what's expected of them. Any qualified pilot will need to have a minimum number of flying hours under their belt before they're certified. But, exactly how many hours, and in what circumstances, can vary based on the type of flying they'll be doing. In the U.S., the FAA sets out the rules that stipulate the minimum requirements that a pilot has to meet to get their license, with one of the most talked-about rules being the 1,500 hour rule.

First introduced in 2010, the rule states that pilots who receive an airline transport pilot (ATP) license must have completed 1,500 hours of flight time. Within that 1,500 hours, they'll need to have logged at least 500 hours of cross-country time, 100 hours of nighttime flying, and 50 hours of flying time in the class of aircraft that they're applying for. Up to 100 hours of that total flight time can be completed in a flight simulator, but the rest needs to be carried out in the air. This is separate from any emergency-related training in a simulator that pilots will also complete during their studies.