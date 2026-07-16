3 Electronics At Costco With Deep Discounts In July 2026

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The Fourth of July sales may be over and the excitement of America 250 now behind us, but that doesn't mean you still can't find good deals on electronics. Costco might not be your first thought when you're in the market for a new television or laptop, but the warehouse store sells a large line of electronics and often offers special deals on top of already discounted prices.

This July, the store has some decent deals on electronics. Note that while you may be able to take advantage of these deals without a membership, you'll likely pay a 5% upcharge when buying online. A basic Gold Star Costco membership is $65 per year, plus applicable sales tax, and it may be a better deal if you're buying something pricey.

If you're worried about said expensive buy, Costco offers a generous 90-day return policy on electronics, including TVs, tablets, wearable devices, and more. The store also offers extended warranties on many products, including electronics, for an additional fee. Product support and troubleshooting guides are available online, and you can even book a mounting service for your new TV through Costco. So stash the sparklers away for next year and head to your local Costco to check out these deals.