3 Electronics At Costco With Deep Discounts In July 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Fourth of July sales may be over and the excitement of America 250 now behind us, but that doesn't mean you still can't find good deals on electronics. Costco might not be your first thought when you're in the market for a new television or laptop, but the warehouse store sells a large line of electronics and often offers special deals on top of already discounted prices.
This July, the store has some decent deals on electronics. Note that while you may be able to take advantage of these deals without a membership, you'll likely pay a 5% upcharge when buying online. A basic Gold Star Costco membership is $65 per year, plus applicable sales tax, and it may be a better deal if you're buying something pricey.
If you're worried about said expensive buy, Costco offers a generous 90-day return policy on electronics, including TVs, tablets, wearable devices, and more. The store also offers extended warranties on many products, including electronics, for an additional fee. Product support and troubleshooting guides are available online, and you can even book a mounting service for your new TV through Costco. So stash the sparklers away for next year and head to your local Costco to check out these deals.
SimpliSafe Security System
If you've been mulling over adding a security system to your home, this may be a deal to jump on. The 13-piece SimpliSafe Security System includes two outdoor security cameras from the company's Series 2 line. Available online only, this system is $150 off for a total price of $199.99. There is a purchase limit of two per Costco member.
SimpliSafe bills this system as easy to set up right out of the box, and your purchase includes three months of free professional monitoring. The outdoor cameras have ultra-wide, 140-degree fields of view and record at 1080p. If you're worried about nighttime intruders, these cameras also offer color night vision with a spotlight. Buyers have the option to install the cameras wirelessly with the included rechargeable battery or wired with outdoor power cables. If you want to add a paid monitoring plan with additional features beyond the free plan, your outdoor cameras must be wired using the included power cables.
The kit also includes eight entry sensors for door and window placement, a motion sensor that can detect motion within 35 feet, and a base station to control your system. The SimpliSafe Security System is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it has a one-year warranty. In 2025, we included SimpiSafe in a list of the best home security systems available without a subscription.
Samsung 55-inch QLED TV
This deal is only available to Costco members and includes a 55-inch Samsung QN70H 4K Mini LED smart TV and a three-year Allstate protection plan for $749.99 — with free shipping. This is a QLED TV, which uses an LED backlight that shines through a quantum dot layer. This particular QLED Samsung uses mini LEDs for sharper contrast and deeper blacks than standard LEDs. It also boasts an AI processing system that adjusts how your content looks and sounds to enhance your experience.
Buyers may also appreciate Samsung's Motion Xcelerator technology, which ensures smooth, blur-free motion even when watching highly dynamic content like sporting events. This TV also has 4K upscaling, which may be useful if you watch a lot of lower-resolution content. Gamers will also appreciate Samsung's Gaming Hub, which brings your favorite games — be they from consoles, cloud services, or apps — into one place and can even recommend new games. You also get access to a range of sound processing options, including an adaptive, AI-driven setting, a voice amplifier, and motion-based sound.
The included Allstate protection plan is in addition to the TV's basic two-year warranty, giving you a total of five years of coverage. This TV is also part of Costco's Direct Savings program. If you purchase multiple Costco Direct items in the same order, you'll receive additional savings.
TP-Link Deco Whole-Home Mesh System
If you're experiencing dead zones in your home internet, you may want to consider a whole-home mesh system. This TP-Link Deco AX3000 mesh system includes two indoor routers and one outdoor router, all of which support Wi-Fi 6. Together, the three routers can cover up to 7,000 square feet, including outdoor space, giving you what the manufacturer describes as seamless Wi-Fi coverage.
This solution is currently $40 off, for a price of $139.99, and Costco members are limited to five per order. The routers can reach speeds of up to 3.0 Gbps with Wi-Fi 6, and users can set up and manage the whole system with TP-Link's Deco app. The system is also compatible with the company's HomeShield network security package. The indoor routers can cover up to 4,500 square feet, while the weather-proof outdoor router has a 2,500-square-foot reach.
TP-Link's Deco AX3000 isn't a solution for everyone, but mesh systems are a great choice in specific situations. If you have a large home, have many active devices, or often experience dead zones in specific areas of your home, such as your garage, patio, or even your pool, then it may be time to upgrade.