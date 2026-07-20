5 Painting Tools Smart Homeowners Should Have On Hand

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One of the most exciting parts of fixing up your home and adding some personality is painting. However, it's also one of the most time-consuming tasks, since it involves extensive preparation and cleanup. When working with houses, there are bound to be all kinds of surfaces that need to be treated individually before a can of paint can even be opened. There are also many environmental factors outside your control that affect the overall look, such as humidity, drying rates, and temperature. And of course, you may even realize too late that the paint didn't stick very well or you got the wrong color. Because of this, many homeowners are always looking for ways to make sure they get everything right on the first application.

For spray painting, there are game-changing accessories, like inlet strainers, gravity-feed spray gun stands, and air paint shakers. However, these aren't your only options when it comes to painting tools, especially smart ones. While most people already know that you can use your drills with paint-mixing attachments, there are other painting tools that might be worth your time. For your consideration, we've rounded up several options, including paint holders, roller cleaners, spray booths, and even tools to help you choose colors. To understand why we chose them, see the end of the article for our full methodology. But if you're ready to shop for your next home makeover, keep reading.