Stihl's Tiniest Chainsaw Is Battery-Operated (And Fits On Your Keyring)
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Stihl is one of the foremost names in the world of chainsaws, thanks to the quality of the brand's products. While Stihl chainsaws do have some common problems, for the most part, these large, loud, and powerful appliances get the job done for those who need to cut up branches or bring down whole trees. There is, however, one Stihl chainsaw model that isn't particularly helpful in that regard, but which makes up for it by being far and away the most adorable product the brand has released up to this point.
The Stihl chainsaw in question is the battery-operated Stihl chainsaw-shaped keyring. For $18.00 through Amazon, you can have a 3.78x1.34x1.18-inch Stihl chainsaw hooked on your car keys, belt, or anywhere else you can attach a keyring. Of course, just don't expect to actually do any cutting with it. While it takes three CR123A batteries, they only allow you to press a button on the back to make it emit chainsaw sounds. The plastic blade is present purely for aesthetic purposes. Think of it more as a fine little trinket for kids or a fun gag gift for the arborist in your life.
While technically this is the smallest Stihl-branded chainsaw around, it isn't actually a functional saw. Moving up from this keychain, we find the smallest functional Stihl chainsaw model released to date.
What's the smallest functional Stihl chainsaw?
Technically speaking, the smallest usable Stihl chainsaw is the GTA 26 handheld garden pruner. This is a mini chainsaw that has a 4-inch bar and runs on a Stihl AS 2 rechargeable battery. Naturally, this isn't meant for chopping down trees or lobbing off thick branches. Instead, this Stihl model is intended more for minor pruning and trimming. That doesn't mean it's all that cheap, though. The GTA 26 sells for $119.99 on the Stihl website, with a battery and charger bringing the price up to $149.99. Fortunately, there are a few different places to buy Stihl chainsaws, so looking around for deals isn't impossible.
With that said, this tool still stretches the definition of a chainsaw just a bit. If you're interested in a small Stihl product that looks and functions like a proper chainsaw, you'll want to consider the Stihl MSA 60 C-B. This is the smallest standard chainsaw the brand has and comes with a 12-inch bar. This is another battery-operated model, advertised as being ideal for smaller jobs and those in residential areas where low noise is a must. The chainsaw costs $329.99 through Stihl, while the battery and charger combo kit goes for $349.99.
Clearly, there's more to Stihl's chainsaw offerings than large, loud, noisy machines intended for professional work. It has its share of smaller, easier-to-use models, too, along with an itty bitty one that, while not an addition to a real tool collection, is still a fun little piece to have around.