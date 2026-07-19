Stihl's Tiniest Chainsaw Is Battery-Operated (And Fits On Your Keyring)

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Stihl is one of the foremost names in the world of chainsaws, thanks to the quality of the brand's products. While Stihl chainsaws do have some common problems, for the most part, these large, loud, and powerful appliances get the job done for those who need to cut up branches or bring down whole trees. There is, however, one Stihl chainsaw model that isn't particularly helpful in that regard, but which makes up for it by being far and away the most adorable product the brand has released up to this point.

The Stihl chainsaw in question is the battery-operated Stihl chainsaw-shaped keyring. For $18.00 through Amazon, you can have a 3.78x1.34x1.18-inch Stihl chainsaw hooked on your car keys, belt, or anywhere else you can attach a keyring. Of course, just don't expect to actually do any cutting with it. While it takes three CR123A batteries, they only allow you to press a button on the back to make it emit chainsaw sounds. The plastic blade is present purely for aesthetic purposes. Think of it more as a fine little trinket for kids or a fun gag gift for the arborist in your life.

While technically this is the smallest Stihl-branded chainsaw around, it isn't actually a functional saw. Moving up from this keychain, we find the smallest functional Stihl chainsaw model released to date.