Can Biodiesel Be Used In Generators?

While traditional diesel remains a common sight at fueling stations, biodiesel has emerged as a viable alternative in some contexts. There are several notable differences between diesel and biodiesel, the most notable being that the latter is made out of vegetable oils, animal fats, and recycled cooking grease. This creates a significantly cleaner diesel fuel, albeit one with slightly lower energy density. These differences mean that you can't always use biodiesel machinery explicitly designed to take in regular diesel. Not all generators, for example, can run on biodiesel, and it depends on the specific model and the type of biodiesel used.

B5 and B20, for instance, blend traditional diesel with 5% and between 6 to 20% biodiesel, respectively. These low ratios generally make them safe for unmodified diesel engines. More concentrated biodiesel, however, like B100, should not be used with just any generator. While B100 is great for engine lubrication and is safe to store thanks to a high flash point, it has a higher viscosity due to the presence of vegetable oils and animal fats. This means it may be too thick for standard generator fuel systems and can impede performance. These oils and fats can also cause B100 to gel in cold temperatures and gum up the entire system.

Before using B100 in your generator, consult the manual or a professional to make sure it's compatible. If it's not, but you still want to use this fuel source, you have a couple of options.