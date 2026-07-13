Does Biodiesel Have A Shelf Life? Here's How Long It Can Be Stored

Understanding the difference between diesel and diesel plus can be tricky for some drivers, but biodiesel is a lot more self-explanatory. After all, the name is basically a dead giveaway, as it does suggest a cleaner-burning, more eco-friendly fuel option. Just because it's better for the environment doesn't mean it will last forever in storage, however, and the exact lifespan can vary based on several factors.

Biodiesel can typically be stored for around six months to a year before it begins to lose quality. However, different variables like contamination, exposure, light, moisture, oxygen, and temperature, can all play a role in just how quickly it breaks down. What the biodiesel is made from also makes an impact, as soybean and canola based oils are more likely to oxidize than those made from animal fats. Because of this, using stabilizers can help maintain biodiesel quality.

Though biodiesel does have a limited shelf life, it is generally considered safe to handle and store. Pure biodiesel has a flash point — the minimum temperature required for combustion — of 266 degrees Fahrenhei, compared to about 126 degrees Fahrenheit for petroleum diesel, which means it's far less combustible. There are other differences between traditional diesel and biodiesel as well, as biodiesel causes less environmental damage if it's accidentally spilled in its pure, unblended form. Even with its benefits over regular diesel, you should still ensure proper storage to keep its quality as time goes on.