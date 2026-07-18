What Is The Highest Speed For Starlink?

For its home internet service that most people use, Starlink advertises download speeds of up to 400+ Mbps. However, that's the advertised maximum, and you'll probably end up with actual speeds lower than that. Starlink's own specifications document notes that most users "typically experience" download speeds between 45 and 280 Mbps, though a "majority" of them do see above 100 Mbps. That might not sound remarkable, but it's usually enough for streaming, video calls, and gaming. Meanwhile, uploads are slower too, usually landing between 10 and 30 Mbps.

The fastest speeds are also only possible on the top-tier Residential Max plan, which costs $130 a month. It promises 400+ Mbps, but during testing, PCMag found that the plan averaged between 145 and 170 Mbps. That may be a far cry from the target, but it's clearly above the average experience, and can safely be called a good speed for Starlink.

Considering Starlink runs on satellites, each satellite up there is shared among many users in an area, so speeds dip as the network gets busier. To help people get a better idea of the kind of speeds to expect, Starlink also publishes a live speed map. As of writing, the fastest home spot on it sits off the northeast coast of Nova Scotia, where the speed reads 378 Mbps. So some people are nearly experiencing the 400 Mbps they're paying for — just not everyone, since there are many other factors at play. By comparison, peak 5G speeds clearly win out over Starlink.