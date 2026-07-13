Lowe's Recalls Over 500,000 Kobalt Yard Tools Over USB-C Battery Fire Risk
Product recalls are fairly common among power tool brands, with some affecting millions of products. Kobalt, the in-house power tool brand owned by Lowe's, has become the latest company to announce a massive recall that affects more than 550,000 individual products. The staggering number of affected products (554,780, to be precise) qualifies this to enter the list of some of the biggest product recalls ever issued by power tool manufacturers in the U.S. The products affected by this recall were all manufactured by Greenworks for Lowe's and include USB-C powered 24V and 48V trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and pruning saws.
According to the official recall notice issued by Greenworks on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the issue came to light after Greenworks received more than 30 instances of the batteries used in these products releasing smoke, emitting sparks, and catching fire. The company also noticed that in all the instances, the affected battery was placed inside the tool's battery compartment and was being charged using a USB-C cable. No injuries or property damage were reported.
Because the issue is caused by the Lithium-ion battery, Greenworks has confirmed that it will replace the batteries affected by this issue for free. Until the replacement happens, the company recommends that users stop charging them using USB-C cables while inserted inside the power tools.
What products are affected by the recall?
Greenworks has confirmed that the affected batteries, when charged using USB-C cables, show a tendency to short circuit, which in turn leads to the possibility of injury due to a fire hazard. As outlined earlier, only products that can be charged via USB-C are affected by this issue. The affected batteries come in various sizes, including 3.0Ah, 4.0Ah, 5.0Ah, 6.0Ah, and 8.0Ah. Of these, 6.0Ah and 3.0Ah batteries were also sold separately.
The products affected by this battery issue include Kobalt-branded String Trimmers, Deck Push Mower Kits, Deck Self-Propelled Mower Kits, Chainsaw Kits, Pruning Saw Kits, Blower Kits, and Bristle Brush Kits. All of these affected products were sold between January 2026 through May 2026 at Lowe's stores across the U.S, as well as the Lowes website. The products span a wide price bracket, ranging from $20 to $482. Greenworks has published the entire list of the products affected by the issue.
If you own a Kobalt yard tool affected by this recall, you'll need to complete an online registration form to begin the process. Once your eligibility is verified, Greenworks will send you a free replacement lithium-ion battery rather than replacing the entire tool. The company will also provide instructions and a prepaid shipping label for returning the affected battery at no cost.