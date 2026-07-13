Lowe's Recalls Over 500,000 Kobalt Yard Tools Over USB-C Battery Fire Risk

Product recalls are fairly common among power tool brands, with some affecting millions of products. Kobalt, the in-house power tool brand owned by Lowe's, has become the latest company to announce a massive recall that affects more than 550,000 individual products. The staggering number of affected products (554,780, to be precise) qualifies this to enter the list of some of the biggest product recalls ever issued by power tool manufacturers in the U.S. The products affected by this recall were all manufactured by Greenworks for Lowe's and include USB-C powered 24V and 48V trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and pruning saws.

According to the official recall notice issued by Greenworks on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the issue came to light after Greenworks received more than 30 instances of the batteries used in these products releasing smoke, emitting sparks, and catching fire. The company also noticed that in all the instances, the affected battery was placed inside the tool's battery compartment and was being charged using a USB-C cable. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Because the issue is caused by the Lithium-ion battery, Greenworks has confirmed that it will replace the batteries affected by this issue for free. Until the replacement happens, the company recommends that users stop charging them using USB-C cables while inserted inside the power tools.