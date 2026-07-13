Sony RX10 IV Vs RX10 V: How Do These All-In-One Super Zoom Cameras Compare?

If you know your way around cameras, you are probably aware of the Sony RX10 IV super zoom camera. Introduced way back in 2017, it earned rave reviews from reviewers, consumers, and camera enthusiasts and is widely thought to be among the best premium bridge cameras ever made. Despite its massive popularity, Sony discontinued the RX10 IV in 2025. But just when everyone thought that was the end of the RX10 series, the company has surprised everyone with the launch of the Sony RX10 V. What is more remarkable is that this launch comes nearly a decade after the launch of the Sony RX10 IV in 2017. As expected of a successor, the fifth generation RX10 carries over several traits of its predecessor while also simultaneously offering significant upgrades.

Sony has unsurprisingly retained all the things that enthusiasts loved about the Sony RX10 IV — including the 20.1 MP 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor, the 24-600mm equivalent Zeiss 25x zoom lens, and the weather-resistant body. There are some glaring omissions as well, such as the removal of the flash module, and the absence of the 960 fps slow motion mode.

When Sony launched the previous generation RX10, it had a premium price tag of $1,700. Its successor is even more expensive at $2,299.99. Adjusted for inflation, the price is actually nearly the same. Still, for prospective buyers, splurging over $2,000 for a fixed lens superzoom camera may sound like a bit of a stretch. The RX10 V is expected to go on sale starting August 2026 and will be available at leading offline and online retailers across the U.S.