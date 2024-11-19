Sony's New Alpha 1 II Camera Makes Some Huge Promises

Sony has just launched its latest flagship camera, the Alpha 1 II, which succeeds the well-received Alpha 1 from 2021. On the surface, the latest iteration seems like a minor update, since it also comes armed with the same 50.1-megapixel stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor that is capable of burst shooting at 30 fps (frames per second) with full autofocus tracking and 8K video capture.

The biggest draw, this time around, is the dedicated AI-processing unit that serves as a new automatic subject detection and recognition system. Sony is marketing the new capability as Real-time Recognition AF and claims that the AI allows the sensor to detect a person's head and torso movements, as well as vehicles, birds, and insects. Specifically, Sony claims a 30% improvement in recognizing animals and 50% for birds.

Tagging alongside is the adjustable tracking response speed, which takes advantage of the speedy hybrid autofocus that can cover 759 phase-detection points. For the sake of added convenience, Sony is shipping an Auto mode so that users don't have to manually change the subject mode. To recall, Sony has been trying to deploy AI into its camera sensor stack since 2020.

Thanks to the onboard Auto Framing and Framing Stabilizer tools, which merge tracking as well as cropping, users won't have to struggle with moving subjects for dynamic composition. Sony is also touting enhancements to the 5-axis optical image stabilization system, which goes from 5.5 stops on the Alpha 1 to 8.5 stops for the Alpha 1 II at the center of the frame.