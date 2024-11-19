Sony's New Alpha 1 II Camera Makes Some Huge Promises
Sony has just launched its latest flagship camera, the Alpha 1 II, which succeeds the well-received Alpha 1 from 2021. On the surface, the latest iteration seems like a minor update, since it also comes armed with the same 50.1-megapixel stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor that is capable of burst shooting at 30 fps (frames per second) with full autofocus tracking and 8K video capture.
The biggest draw, this time around, is the dedicated AI-processing unit that serves as a new automatic subject detection and recognition system. Sony is marketing the new capability as Real-time Recognition AF and claims that the AI allows the sensor to detect a person's head and torso movements, as well as vehicles, birds, and insects. Specifically, Sony claims a 30% improvement in recognizing animals and 50% for birds.
Tagging alongside is the adjustable tracking response speed, which takes advantage of the speedy hybrid autofocus that can cover 759 phase-detection points. For the sake of added convenience, Sony is shipping an Auto mode so that users don't have to manually change the subject mode. To recall, Sony has been trying to deploy AI into its camera sensor stack since 2020.
Thanks to the onboard Auto Framing and Framing Stabilizer tools, which merge tracking as well as cropping, users won't have to struggle with moving subjects for dynamic composition. Sony is also touting enhancements to the 5-axis optical image stabilization system, which goes from 5.5 stops on the Alpha 1 to 8.5 stops for the Alpha 1 II at the center of the frame.
Not merely a still capture beast
For the Alpha 1 II, Sony claims to have refined the image-processing algorithms, which come in handy in reducing noise at higher ISO settings and ultimately help preserve more details in challenging lighting conditions. Another key selling point is the one-second pre-capture, which works even while shooting at a 30-fps burst rate. This trick ensures that the camera also captures the moments right before the shutter input. For added versatility, there's Continuous Shooting Speed Boost, which can enhance the frame rate for fast-moving activity.
On the video capture front, the Alpha 1 II adds a new Dynamic Active Mode that adds an added dash of frame stability. In this mode, users will see roughly a 30% improvement, thanks to electronic image stabilization lending a hand. The Alpha 1 II can shoot 10-bit 8K video up to 30p (29.97 fps) and can also reach the 4K 120p (119.88 fps) spot that can be toned down to 5x slow motion playback rate. Moreover, full-HD videos can be shot at a 240-fps rate.
Breathing Compensation and the custom LUT application are also part of the package. There are now a total of five focusing size presets, alongside the ability to create to custom focus area with a user-selected aspect ratio. Sony says it has also borrowed some design inspirations from the Alpha 9 III to deliver an improved in-hand experience with the grip, shutter button, and an extra customizable button on the kit. The latest from Sony starts at $6,499.99 and will hit the shelves next month.