Sony's New A9 III Mirrorless Is Fast Enough Your Smartphone Camera Can't Compete

Four years after Sony launched its high-end, full-frame professional camera, the Sony A9 II, the company has finally come up with a successor. The new camera— the Sony A9 III—comes with several new features over its predecessor, including the world's first full-frame global shutter image sensor, a dedicated AI processing unit, and support for real-time recognition autofocus. The camera is also capable of shooting 120 blackout-free frames per second.

The star of the show is the world's first full-frame global shutter image sensor, which, according to Sony, eliminates the dreaded rolling shutter distortion that cameras with large sensors are infamous for. The camera features Sony's full-frame stacked 24.6-megapixel CMOS image sensor. It boasts a buffer depth of 1.6 seconds, with the capability to shoot 14-bit RAW in this mode. The A9 III also gets an EVF that has the same refresh rate as the camera can shoot—120Hz.

The camera also supports eight-level, five-axis in-body image stabilization, which should translate to stabler videos and crisper photos compared to its predecessors.