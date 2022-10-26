Sony's New Alpha 7R V Is Its First AI-Powered Camera

Three years after Sony introduced the Alpha 7R IV, the company has launched a successor to its popular resolution-focused full-frame mirrorless camera. The new model — the Sony Alpha 7R V — is touted as a significant upgrade over its predecessor and boasts several firsts to its name. The major highlight of the product is Sony's newly developed AI Processing Unit, which makes the Alpha 7R V the first Sony camera to get AI-based image recognition capability.

In addition to AI capabilities, the overall image quality on the Alpha 7R V will likely see a significant jump with the camera using a newer image processing engine. For those unaware, the Alpha 7R IV — introduced in 2019 — used Sony's older BIONZ X image processor, which has since been superseded by the faster and more capable BIONX XR. Sony claims that the improved image processor, combined with the capabilities of the new AI processor, makes the Alpha 7R V a formidable tool for professionals on the lookout for a no-compromise high-resolution camera.

Sony is using the Alpha 7 release to fix all of the major issues this resolution-focused lineup was infamous for. The new camera gets a 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor, as opposed to the older monitor that could only be adjusted in up or down directions. In addition, the EVF (electronic viewfinder) has the best resolution among Sony Alpha series cameras at 9.44 million dots. Sony has also changed the menu system and added touch controls as well as several customizable buttons. Interestingly, despite these major changes to various features of the camera, Sony has equipped the Alpha 7R V with the same 61MP Exmor-R sensor used on the outgoing model.