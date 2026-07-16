US Navy Service Leader Sends Stern Message To America's Military-Tech Strategists

The United States Navy's issues with modernizing and replacing its fleet have been well publicized. On the production side, the gap between the Navy's required fleet size and America's shipbuilding capacity has prompted the Navy to consider building its upcoming ships in foreign shipyards. But the Navy isn't only looking for solutions to improve its raw shipbuilding capacity; it also wants to develop and push new technologies into fleet service at a faster, more focused rate.

The military's Office of Naval Research (ONR) is responsible for much of America's maritime defense research and development. The ONR was established in 1946, tasked with turning scientific research into new technologies for the United States Navy and Marine Corps. The ONR's experts work closely with the broader private defense industry to implement these new technologies. However, there's been a sense among some that the ONR's scientific culture has lost its edge, potentially putting the Navy's long-term tech supremacy at risk.

Now, ONR leadership is sending a message to its workforce to trim down the bureaucracy and focus on science. The ONR has an annual budget of about $3 billion, and the department recently announced a new strategy aimed at accelerating the development of naval technology. Specifically, the ONR intends to focus its research efforts on military technology that private-sector companies would not otherwise pursue.