What's The Difference Between Tier 2 And Tier 3 Diesel Engines?

Diesel engines in the U.S. currently dominate the on-road commercial sector and are actually the backbone of the country's logistics. While diesel engines used on-road are governed by their own set of rules, the tiers we will be talking about today concern rigs that never touch the road, specifically engines you'd find at construction sites and big farms – like an excavator or a backup generator. These machines have their own rulebook, one that sorts them into numbered tiers based on how clean the engine runs.

The rulebook comes from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It has four progressively stricter tiers that start with Tier 1, first introduced in 1996, and end at the latest, Tier 4, which was fully implemented by 2015. Between those two lie Tier 2 (implemented in 1998) and Tier 3 (phased in from 2006 to 2008). The simplest explanation is that Tier 3 is a stricter version of Tier 2. Specifically, it doubles down on the required reduction in nitrogen oxides and unburned hydrocarbons – the two gases that cook into smog – over the older tier.



Now, diesel engines are a pretty diverse group, so the EPA sorts them into groups – and each of them gets its own limits. So for the middle of the range with motors around 75 to 300 horsepower, the emission requirements grew tighter by about 40% with Tier 3. It's worth noting, however that both Tier 3 and Tier 2 are now dated standards, and no one sells new engines with that rating. Instead, everything is now built under Tier 4, which is far more stringent than Tier 3.