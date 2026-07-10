China's Skyscrapers Shower Cities With 'Rooftop Rain' Tech To Combat Extreme Heat

Summers are getting hotter, and people around the world are looking for new ways to stay cool. Prototypes such as a passive cooling system developed by Saudi Arabian researchers have potential, but have yet to make it to the real world. One example of a large-scale way to keep temperatures down, however, can be found in China — more specifically, the Xijian Tianmao Guobinfu community in Yuncheng, Shanxi province. There, a handful of skyscraper rooftops have been equipped with an artificial rain system to alleviate uncomfortably hot temperatures.

Mao Ning, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, posted a video on X of the system in action. It works by spraying a fine mist from a series of hoses atop these buildings. It kicks in once temperatures reach 38 degrees Celsius, or around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and can allegedly drop air and surface temperatures by between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius — 41 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit — in minutes.

Given the buildings' height and how quickly the mist evaporates, these temperature drops come without commuters down below having to worry about getting soaked. That said, while the numbers look good, there are still lingering questions about its large-scale viability.