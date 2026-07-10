China's Skyscrapers Shower Cities With 'Rooftop Rain' Tech To Combat Extreme Heat
Summers are getting hotter, and people around the world are looking for new ways to stay cool. Prototypes such as a passive cooling system developed by Saudi Arabian researchers have potential, but have yet to make it to the real world. One example of a large-scale way to keep temperatures down, however, can be found in China — more specifically, the Xijian Tianmao Guobinfu community in Yuncheng, Shanxi province. There, a handful of skyscraper rooftops have been equipped with an artificial rain system to alleviate uncomfortably hot temperatures.
Mao Ning, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, posted a video on X of the system in action. It works by spraying a fine mist from a series of hoses atop these buildings. It kicks in once temperatures reach 38 degrees Celsius, or around 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and can allegedly drop air and surface temperatures by between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius — 41 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit — in minutes.
Given the buildings' height and how quickly the mist evaporates, these temperature drops come without commuters down below having to worry about getting soaked. That said, while the numbers look good, there are still lingering questions about its large-scale viability.
The large-scale viability this outdoor cooling system
In central China’s Shanxi, a residential community has drawn attention for its “rooftop rain” — a mist cooling system that drops surface temperatures by 5–8°C in minutes. pic.twitter.com/AuXyJ0LFtJ— Mao Ning 毛宁 (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing) July 1, 2026
One big benefit of China's rooftop rain tech is that it's a relatively uncomplicated, energy-efficient system. It's just a series of hoses and nozzles that respond to temperatures. These systems also strike where it's most important, namely heavily paved urban areas with large swaths of blacktop that increase temperatures through heat absorption. Thus, implementing this tech on a larger scale would cool things down in packed, high-population areas, maximizing the benefits.
That said, there are some question marks surrounding this cooling system that can't be ignored. The biggest issue is water consumption, as this cooling relies entirely on that natural resource. Thus, this system may not be feasible in areas with a shortage of clean water or those where the water supply faces other threats, such as from data centers.
Additionally, there is no public information on how well it cools indoor spaces, so it's unclear whether the tech can replace traditional air conditioning — although there are at least eco-friendly AC alternatives like whole house fans that may help pick up the slack. Upkeep costs are also another mystery. So, while this system appears to have great potential, there's much work to do — and many more questions to answer — before we can consider it the solution to our rapidly changing climate.