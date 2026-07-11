Up To $280K: How The US Navy Is Trying To Keep Its Pilots On The Job

It takes a lot of time and money to become a certified pilot, which is one of the reasons why many learn the trade in the United States military. Every branch of the military operates a wide range of aircraft, from the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter to the F-35 Lightning II, and all require pilots. It's not uncommon for someone to join to become a pilot, learn to fly various aircraft, leave the military, and become a commercial pilot.

It's the same with doctors who can't afford to pay for medical school; many of them join the military, and the branches fully understand this give-and-take with their pilots. The U.S. Navy Reserve is having a tough time retaining aviators, and to combat the decline in the number of people willing to remain in the service, large bonuses are being offered. Bonuses are common throughout the military, as many receive one upon enlisting and re-enlisting. The same is true for officers, especially pilots, whose skills are highly valuable both in and out of the military.

To try and entice its pilots to remain in service, the Navy Reserve is offering up to $280,000 in bonuses, which is a lot. Most bonuses are in the four- or low-five figures without coming close to more than a quarter million. Recently, the U.S. Air Force increased its bonuses to retain pilots, but the incentive was capped at $50,000 per year. The Navy Reserve launched a new annual bonus program that's paid to various types of pilots, and it's clear how badly the retention problem is given the amount the service is willing to pay.