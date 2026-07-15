'Not Ours': Navy TOPGUN Pilot Recalls Unexpected & 'Unsettling' UFO Encounter

According to a 2026 poll by CBS News 63% of respondents believe aliens exist and that they are living out there in the galaxy somewhere, while 21% believe humans and aliens have already come into contact. No matter where you fall on the issue, there have been quite a few interesting developments in recent years, such as the Defense Department forming a new UFO task force in 2021 due to national security concerns. Elite military fighter pilots have also reported seeing strange things, further fueling public curiosity, especially since some instances occurred decades ago.

Take for instance, Cmdr. Dave Fravor and Lt. Cmdr. Alex Dietrich, who disclosed a strange encounter back in 2004 while they flew F/A-18F Super Hornets. A hundred miles off the coast of southern California, the pilots were conducting training exercises and witnessed a white-colored, elongated cylindrical object in the air. Lt. Cmdr. Dietrich told CBS News, "It was unidentified. And that's why it was so unsettling to us. No predictable movement, no predictable trajectory." When Cmdr. Fravor tried to intercept, the strange craft took off unbelievably fast, which is something considering the top speed of the U.S. Navy's F/A-18 Super Hornet is well over MACH 1.

To the pilots' knowledge, no official action from the military was taken. The pilots were even subject to some ridicule from other service members as a result. Other pilots have come forward with eerily similar experiences while training over the Atlantic in 2014 and 2015, although all reports describe these crafts as UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon).