If You See A Decimal Point On A Mile Marker Sign, There's A Good Reason Why

Since their inception, mile markers have been important in helping drivers understand the distance traveled or get their bearings. If you're a frequent driver, you have almost certainly encountered them, but the ones with a decimal point are rarer. It might seem like a strange thing, or even a typo to have decimals in a traffic sign, but there is a very good reason for that. Namely, the location, or rather, a pinpoint location.

Having a decimal point on a mile marker sign helps drivers or passengers get as precise a location as possible on the highway. While beneficial for navigation, that little point also helps first responders in the case of an accident or emergency. For instance, compared to a regular 70-mile marker, reporting that you're near or at a 70.3-mile marker would not only narrow your location to a few hundred feet but could also play the role of a distinct landmark, making it much easier to find you.

These types of mile markers aren't everywhere, and you'll usually find them most often on interstate highways. Additionally, mile markers are spaced at a speci fic distance on a highway, adding to the pinpoint location. For example, according to the Federal Highway Administration, a mile marker with a decimal for tenths of a mile can be posted every one‑tenth of a mile, or at some other set interval.