Why California's Highway Signs Are Spade-Shaped Instead Of Round Or Square

Over 90 years later and the signs are still in use today. However, that's not to say the design hasn't gone through changes since 1934. For example, earlier versions of the sign featured a grizzly bear silhouette — the animal was once native to California but was driven to extinction in the state by 1924. That part of the sign was eventually removed in 1957.

A 1964 update dropped the black backgrounds with white lettering and introduced the current green coloring. This was when they softened the spade's upper point, as well. Studies showed that these colors had better contrast and could be read from longer distances at night compared to other color combos, such as blue and gold or black and white.

In the late '90s, state transportation officials introduced retroreflective materials to the signs. This made nighttime visibility even better, improving readability from roughly 400-600 feet to as far as 1,600 feet. The retroreflective materials also let California get away from internally lit signs, which had been vulnerable to copper wire theft which, by the way, is the same reason people steal Tesla charging cables.