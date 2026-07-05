Mile Marker Signs Are Way More Important Than You Probably Realize

You probably pass by dozens (if not hundreds) of those skinny signs whenver you hit the highway. Like other highway distance signs, they're easy to overlook. And yet, they can actually be some of the most important things on the road if something goes wrong. We've been spoiled by smartphone navigation and in-car GPS systems, but mile marker signs are still one of the fastest and most reliable ways to pinpoint your exact location on the road. Because the signs are placed at regular and precise intervals, they also help travelers know how far they've traveled, how much farther they have to go, and where they are in relation to exits or services.

Whether reporting a crash, a disabled vehicle, or calling about some other hazardous road conditions, a mile marker can also tell emergency dispatchers and roadside assistance crews where to go to help. They're especially useful in rural areas or long stretches of highway where there aren't many recognizable landmarks and you need to call AAA for service, or other emergency authorities. Whatever the case, mile markers can be an immediate frame of reference that doesn't rely on any technology whatsoever.