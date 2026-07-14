30 Amp RV Plug Vs. 50 Amp: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may already know that the letters "RV" stand for recreational vehicle. The recreational vehicle class includes drivable and towable campers like motorhomes, fifth wheels, and travel trailers. Of course, each of these RV types includes various subtypes to accommodate a variety of camping and travel styles.

The differences among RV electrical systems are among the first things you should consider when buying or using an RV. Some are wired for 30-amp plugs, while others are wired for 50-amp plugs. An easy way to determine which type of plug your RV has is to look at the end of the power cord that plugs into the electrical source, such as a campground or RV park pedestal.

If your RV is wired for 30-amp electrical service, you'll see three prongs, one round post, and two flat blades. RV plugs intended for 50-amp service have an additional flat blade for a total of four prongs. In the picture above (showing a common RV park electrical pedestal), the black receptacle on the left provides 50-amp service, the middle receptacle is 30-amp, and the more standard outlet on the right provides up to 20-amp electrical output.