This iPhone Was Buried In Time Capsule That Future Americans Will Open In 2276

Thanks to an interesting initiative by America250 — the commission entrusted with planning and coordinating the 250th Independence Day celebrations across the United States — someone living in the country in the year 2276 (250 years from now) will be able to closely monitor and marvel at an ancient piece of technology known as the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone in question, which was sealed and buried inside a time capsule, is expected to remain unused and untouched for the next two centuries.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max was one of the several things stored inside the time capsule that was buried on July 4, 2026, which was the 250 year anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. It was buried at the Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, where it is set to remain for the next two and a half centuries.

The list of other items collected by America 250 that were stored along with the iPhone includes a curated collection of letters; documents from all 56 states and territories; and a host of other artifacts that represent the life of an average American in 2026. The eventual plan is to recover and reopen the capsule on July 4, 2276, when the U.S. celebrates its 500th anniversary.