New Wood-Handled Milwaukee Hammers Arrive In 2026 - Here's What The Tools Will Cost
Even with an already incredibly varied product selection, Milwaukee shows no sign of cutting off its catalogue expansion. Some intriguing new Milwaukee patents have come to light hinting at the brand's future, and a host of new Milwaukee products have hit shelves throughout 2026 so far. Soon to join these already-released new items are a couple of new hand tools: a 23-ounce milled-face and 16-ounce smooth-face wood handle hammer. For those interested in adding them to their collections, both hammers aim to release in August and, given their different weights and shapes, will retail at difference price points.
These Milwaukee hammers deviate by almost $10 in retail price. The brand shared that the 23-ounce hammer will cost $35.97 upon release, while the 16-ounce hammer will retail for $26.97. Beyond that, the designs of these hammers overlap in several key areas. Both wood handles are made of hickory and feature a curved, axe-like design. Their steel heads include a magnetic nail set to improve work in awkward or inconvenient areas, with an anti-ring claw on the opposite side. Additionally, both hammer models come with Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty in case workmanship defects suddenly make them unusable.
These aren't Milwaukee's first wood-handled hammers, nor are these the most exciting or complex tools in the brand's lineup. Still, some may want them for their next project, given the benefits that come with wood handles.
The benefits of using a wood-handled hammer
There are a few different handle types on the hammer market, and the likes of metal and fiberglass tend tend to beat out wood in durability and strength. After all, wood handles are prone to cracking and breaking when put through their paces, eventually requiring complete replacement. However, wood tends to skew cheaper than its more robust counterparts, and that's just one of a the reasons why wood hammers might appeal to you.
Wood-handled hammers are designed with comfort in mind given their softer material, handle curvature, and weight distribution. They're also excellent for shock absorption, making them easier to use for longer periods without inflicting excess pain and soreness on your hands. Customization is easy for improved grip and enhanced comfort, since wood is much easier to sand and cut than fiberglass and steel. Not to mention, if you prefer a traditional, old-school look to your tools, a wood-handled hammer is more evocative of the tool's past than more modern, plastic and rubber-coated handle types.
The two upcoming wood-handle hammers seem like more Milwaukee tools that can handle all sorts of everyday problems. It appears they can drive nails, remove them, and keep the user comfortable and effective on the job without issue. With that said, time will tell just how strong these additions are to Milwaukee's hand tool assortment once they drop in August.