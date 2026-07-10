New Wood-Handled Milwaukee Hammers Arrive In 2026 - Here's What The Tools Will Cost

Even with an already incredibly varied product selection, Milwaukee shows no sign of cutting off its catalogue expansion. Some intriguing new Milwaukee patents have come to light hinting at the brand's future, and a host of new Milwaukee products have hit shelves throughout 2026 so far. Soon to join these already-released new items are a couple of new hand tools: a 23-ounce milled-face and 16-ounce smooth-face wood handle hammer. For those interested in adding them to their collections, both hammers aim to release in August and, given their different weights and shapes, will retail at difference price points.

These Milwaukee hammers deviate by almost $10 in retail price. The brand shared that the 23-ounce hammer will cost $35.97 upon release, while the 16-ounce hammer will retail for $26.97. Beyond that, the designs of these hammers overlap in several key areas. Both wood handles are made of hickory and feature a curved, axe-like design. Their steel heads include a magnetic nail set to improve work in awkward or inconvenient areas, with an anti-ring claw on the opposite side. Additionally, both hammer models come with Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty in case workmanship defects suddenly make them unusable.

These aren't Milwaukee's first wood-handled hammers, nor are these the most exciting or complex tools in the brand's lineup. Still, some may want them for their next project, given the benefits that come with wood handles.