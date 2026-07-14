Avgas Vs Avtur: How Do These Fuel Types Differ?

Aircraft don't use the same kinds of fuel as our cars, but not every plane burns the same type. In fact, there are two specially engineered types of aviation gasoline: avgas and avtur. And while both come from refining petroleum, they're ultimately designed for entirely different engine types and operating conditions. For operators, knowing the difference is essential, as aircraft engines are built to use very specific fuels that meet their exact chemical, physical, and performance standards. Without the right fuel, the aircraft won't be able to generate power or operate safely.

Avgas is made for aircraft with piston engines that use an internal combustion system and spark ignition. This includes helicopters and other general aviation aircraft such as privately owned planes, flight trainers, microlights, sports aircraft, and piston-powered propeller aircraft. Avgas grades use a Motor Octane Number (MON) alongside lead content designations, as most airplanes still rely on leaded fuel. These lead indicators include low lead (LL), very low lead (VLL), and unleaded (UL). Almost all avgas sold in the United States today is 100LL: a 100 MON-rated low-lead fuel. Of course, not all aircraft are piston-driven, and that's where avtur comes in.