Why Does The US Military Use Red Light At Night?

Humans don't see particularly well at night, especially compared to many animals. In fact, according to one study published by Science Daily, frogs may have the best nocturnal vision, as they can differentiate color in lighting conditions where humans would only see darkness. However, despite the limitations of the human eye, military operations aren't restricted to daytime hours. Darkness can be used as a tactical advantage, though some illumination is required. The trick is, how do you provide enough light for soldiers to operate without giving away their position?

Red lights are used by the military because it allows soldiers to see better in the dark without compromising natural night vision. Better still, red light isn't as perceptible over long distances, making it a challenge for enemy forces to spot it. This is much different than night vision goggles first used in the military as far back as the 1930's, which relied on bulky equipment.

There are a variety of situations these red lights come in handy, such as when ground troops are navigating in the dark and need to verify their position. In addition, naval vessels are illuminated in red both inside and out at times. This allows the crew enough visibility to monitor their instruments and those working the flight deck can see to do their jobs without turning the vessel into a bright beacon that's easy to spot with the naked eye.