Some Of The US' Newest Nuclear Reactors Don't Even Need Environmental Reviews

While the U.S. Department of Energy's changes could increase how many nuclear reactors there are in the country, a lot of experts are worried about the changes to safety rules. This includes Edwin Lyman, the Director of Nuclear Power Safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists. He accused the new rules of "cutting corners" on public health and environmental protections. He told NPR, "The fact is that any nuclear reactor, no matter how small, no matter how safe it looks on paper, is potentially subject to severe accidents".

You've likely heard of nuclear reactor accidents at Chernobyl and Fukushima, but the United States also had an extremely notorious incident in 1979, referred to as Three Mile Island. The reactor partially melted down near Middletown, Pennsylvania, but radiation was contained, and there was no effect on the environment or people in the area, thanks to the safety measures it had in place. Critics like Lyman say that removing the need for new nuclear reactors to provide the same safety and security precautions as part of their operations could be a huge risk.