With over 200,000 residents and 35,000 college students, Worcester, Massachusetts, is the second-largest city in New England. Worcester's history stretches back even further than this country's birth date of July 1776. It was first incorporated as a town in 1722, making it a true 300-year-old tercentennial municipality. In 1848, it surpassed the required 12,000 residents and officially became a "city."

In January of 1849, the Board of Aldermen and the Common Council came up with the city's first official seal — "a circular form, having in the center as a device, the figure of a heart." A motto that read "With Heart and Hand" was also proposed. The motto failed, but the seal passed with some tweaks (like the wreath). What's more, Worcester is located in the center of the state, all of which led to it becoming known as the "Heart of the Commonwealth." It's for this reason that street signs in Worcester today are adorned with hearts.

However, 1848 was an altogether interesting year. Aside from Worcester becoming an official city, uprisings and insurrections were happening all around the world. There were so many, in fact, that it eventually became known as the "Year of Revolutions." Even amidst all that chaos, an interesting phenomenon was taking shape in the region that would help make the beating heart of this little burgh, shall we say, all the more lovely. It's also a source of confusion regarding why hearts were placed on its street signs.