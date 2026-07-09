What's The Difference Between Harley-Davidson Evolution & Revolution Big Twin Engines?

Think of a Harley-Davidson powerplant, and chances are that some iteration of the company's big V-twin engines will come to mind. Indeed, given Harley's long association with the format, it's difficult to conceive of anything else. The marque's first 45-degree V-Twin debuted a mere six years after the company was founded, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Two significant engines in Harley's V-Twin lineage are the Evolution Big Twin, introduced in the mid-1980s, and the liquid-cooled Revolution engine that powered Harley's VRSCA bikes from 2001 to 2017. The names are actually good indicators of the philosophies defining each engine. The Evolution Big Twin was an updated version of its predecessors, with improved head gasket reliability and enhanced cooling, among other enhancements.

The Revolution, on the other hand, lived up to its name by being a radical departure from H-D tradition. With help from German car manufacturer Porsche, the Revolution was a liquid-cooled, 60-degree V engine that featured a dual overhead cam and four valves per cylinder. Early versions of the Revolution displaced 1130 cc and produced 114 hp, later climbing to 1250 cc and a healthy 123 hp. Let's take a closer look at these legendary Big Twins.