How Many Songs Can You Store On An iPod Nano?

It's not hard to see why you might be thinking of pivoting back to using an old iPod or buying an old-school media player. Streaming platforms are expensive; they don't let you own your music, and you're inevitably glued to your phone or computer to use them, limiting your ability to log off altogether. Switching back to tech from not-so-long-ago takes all of those concerns completely out of the equation.

There is one obvious concern when it comes to turning back the clocks on your listening habits, though. Streaming services can feel almost infinite in their availability — if you're looking for a song, there's a good chance it'll have it, and you don't have to worry about having enough space on your device to access it. Media players like iPods are afflicted by the natural disadvantage of storage space. You can only hold so many songs on your device at once.

Thankfully, the iPod Nano — Apple's compact cousin to the iPod Classic — can hold a surprisingly large number of songs at a time. Exactly how many depends on which iPod Nano size you have and how large each file is, but you can get a rough idea from Apple's official documentation. Assuming that each song is around 4 minutes long on average, and that it uses 128-Kbps AAC encoding, you can expect to store about 4,000 songs on a 16 GB iPod Nano. As you might have guessed, that scales: an 8 GB iPod Nano can hold around 2,000 songs, while one with 4 GB of storage can hold about 1,000 songs, and a 2 GB iPod can hold 500 songs.